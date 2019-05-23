Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

The counting is expected to begin at 8 am. It opens in each constituency in the presence of the returning officer and candidates or their agents. The RO declares the result when he or she is certain that counting has been successfully completed. Each candidate can appoint up to 16 counting agents from his/her party for each place of counting. The counting agent takes care of the interests of the party.
While there are 543 seats in the Lower House of Parliament, polling only happened in 542 constituencies after elections in Vellore, Tamil Nadu was cancelled after a cash haul. Vellore is expected to head for polling at a later date.
Besides the larger national picture, counting of votes will happen for the Legislative Assembly polls in four states -- Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim.
Counting for 46 Assembly by-polls across 13 states will also happen today, May 23.
May 23, 04:38 AM (IST)
Exit poll results, released on May 19, predicted a big victory for BJP-led NDA. In fact, many exit polls have suggested that the BJP could get a majority on its own. Multiple exit polls have predicted NDA to win around 340-350 seats.
May 23, 04:34 AM (IST)
Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a fierce electoral battle between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) ‘Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance)’.
In Andhra Pradesh, the battle is between Telugu Desam Party (TDP)’s and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).
West Bengal has been an interesting battle ground in this election. The BJP has been trying to make inroads into this state where they have had minimum presence. Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) is hoping to curb BJP’s rise there.
May 23, 04:31 AM (IST)
The Election Commission of India (EC) conducted the Lok Sabha polls in seven phases between April 11 and May 19 to elect the 17th Lok Sabha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners are making a bid to retain power. This is amid efforts by several Opposition parties, including the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress, to put up a united fight. 'Others' or the 'third front' is also trying to wrest power
May 23, 04:30 AM (IST)
Good morning! Welcome to Moneycontrol’s live coverage of the 2019 Lok Sabha election results. This LIVE blog will bring you the latest updates and news as votes are counted across the country.
Counting of votes will happen in 542 Lok Sabha constituencies of India today, on May 23.
Stay tuned for the latest updates through the day.
highlights
4 Assembly, multiple bypoll results today
What the exit polls suggest
Will the regional forces rise?
Modi-led BJP hoping to retain power amid Opposition challenge
Lok Sabha election results today
Have doubts? Here are the FAQs:
Complete guide to Lok Sabha election 2019
All you need to know about the counting day
Time and where to get counting live updates
