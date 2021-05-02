MARKET NEWS

Kerala Election Result 2021 | Mattannur Assembly Constituency: ‘Teacher’ Shailaja leads in early trends

Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021 | Mattannur constituency: CPM's KK Shailaja Sreedharan is taking on BJP's Biju Elakkuzhi.

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST
Kerala Assembly Election 2021: CPI(M)'s KK Shailaja is leading in Mattannur constituency

Kerala Assembly Election 2021 Mattannur LIVE Updates: Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate and Nipah and COVID-19 champion KK Shailaja, who is also the Kerala Health Minister, is facing a challenge from Illikkal Agasthy of Revolutionary Socialist Party of Kerala (Bolshevik), and Biju Elakkuzhi of the Bharatiya Janata Party, along with other independent candidates.

After a single phase of polling on April 6, amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, counting of votes is underway in Kerala.

It is to be noted that counting is in progress and the lead stands to sway.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the 2021 Kerala assembly election result

In the 2016 Assembly elections, CPM leader EP Jayarajan had won from this seat by beating KP Prasanth of the Janata Dal (United) by a margin of 43,381 votes.

Jayarajan had won the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections too, by defeating Joseph Chaavara of the Socialist Janata Dal by a margin of 30,512 votes.

A total of five candidates contested from the Mattannur constituency, including Shailaja, Elakkuzhi, and Agasthy. The remaining two are Rafeek Keechery of the Socialist Democratic Party of India and Agusthy NA, who is an independent candidate.

Counting of votes for the assembly polls is also underway across Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2021 assembly election here

TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Kerala Election 2021 #Politics
first published: May 2, 2021 09:39 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.