Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai calls Subramanian Swamy a 'freelance politician'

The Chief Minister's statement came as the Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah quoted Swamy's February 2, 2021 tweet, which read, 'Petrol Rs 93 in Ram's India, Rs 53 in Sita's Nepal and Rs 51 in Ravan's Lanka.'

PTI
September 15, 2021 / 09:18 PM IST
Subramanian Swamy

Subramanian Swamy

Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Wednesday termed senior BJP Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy as a 'freelance politician' whose character and forte had been to speak against his own party and its leadership.

"You know well about Subramanian Swamy. Whichever party he is in, he is like a freelance politician. He says whatever comes to his mind. Based on his analysis, he keeps saying things," Bommai said during a debate on price rise in the Karnataka Assembly.

Bommai said Swamy spoke against the leadership of Janata Party and then Janata Dal as well. "While being in the government, he spoke against the then Prime Minister Chandrashekhar. It is the character and forte of Subramanian Swamy," he said.

The Chief Minister's statement came as the Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah quoted Swamy's February 2, 2021 tweet, which read, 'Petrol Rs 93 in Ram's India, Rs 53 in Sita's Nepal and Rs 51 in Ravan's Lanka." Siddaramaiah quoted the sitting BJP Rajya Sabha member to point out the rising fuel prices in India and its cascading effect on other commodities.

"It's not me who has said this but Subramanian Swamy, who is a sitting Rajya Sabha member of the BJP. He was your father's (former CM Late S R Bommai) friend," Siddaramaiah quipped.

He even challenged the BJP leadership to sack Swamy if he was not right. "I have no objection if the BJP leadership tolerates his statement.

Don't forget that he is an economist and you have made him your Rajya Sabha member," Siddaramaiah said. To this, Bommai agreed saying Swamy is genius in economics and the party gave him due credit.
PTI
Tags: #Basavaraj S Bommai #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Karnataka #petrol #Siddaramaiah. #Subramanian Swamy
first published: Sep 15, 2021 09:15 pm

