App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 07:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka bandh: What has it got to do with the 3-decade-old Sarojini Mahishi report?

The report, which included recommendations on quota in jobs, had suggested 100 percent reservation for Kannadigas across all public sector units (PSUs) run by the state government

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A consortium of pro-Kannada outfits have called for a bandh in Karnataka on February 13. While normal life was disrupted partially, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa appealed to the organisations not to cause any inconvenience to the public, asserting that his government was always “pro-Kannada”.

The consortium, called Karnataka Sangathanegala Okkoota, has demanded an increase in reservations for Kannadigas in public as well as private sector jobs, as per the recommendations of the Sarojini Mahishi report.

The Mahishi Committee, headed by former Union minister Sarojini Mahishi, was constituted in 1984 to recommend job opportunities for Kannadigas in Karnataka. It submitted the report two years later.

Close

The report, which included recommendations on quota in jobs, had suggested 100 percent reservation for Kannadigas across all public sector units (PSUs) run by the state government. In addition, the Sarojini Mahishi report had suggested 100 percent reservation for Kannadigas in Group-C and Group-D jobs in central government departments as well as state PSUs.

related news

In the private sector, the report recommended that all jobs be reserved for Kannadigas, except senior/skilled positions if necessary.

Besides, the committee suggested a minimum quota of 65 and 80 percent for Karnataka domiciles in Group-A and Group-B central government jobs respectively.

Emphasizing that the industries in Karnataka should apply local people on priority, the committee observed that all personnel officers across industrial units should invariably be a Kannadiga.

Demanding the implementation of these recommendations, a bandh has been called in Karnataka. The bandh is likely to affect cab and autorickshaw services as unions of drivers, including those in app-based aggregators, are supporting it.

Barring a stray incident of stone pelting at a bus in Dakshina Kannada district, the bandh has largely been peaceful.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 07:24 pm

tags #BS Yeddyurappa #India #Job Reservations #Karnataka

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.