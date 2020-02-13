Karnataka bandh: What has it got to do with the 3-decade-old Sarojini Mahishi report?

A consortium of pro-Kannada outfits have called for a bandh in Karnataka on February 13. While normal life was disrupted partially, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa appealed to the organisations not to cause any inconvenience to the public, asserting that his government was always “pro-Kannada”.

The consortium, called Karnataka Sangathanegala Okkoota, has demanded an increase in reservations for Kannadigas in public as well as private sector jobs, as per the recommendations of the Sarojini Mahishi report.

The Mahishi Committee, headed by former Union minister Sarojini Mahishi, was constituted in 1984 to recommend job opportunities for Kannadigas in Karnataka. It submitted the report two years later.

The report, which included recommendations on quota in jobs, had suggested 100 percent reservation for Kannadigas across all public sector units (PSUs) run by the state government. In addition, the Sarojini Mahishi report had suggested 100 percent reservation for Kannadigas in Group-C and Group-D jobs in central government departments as well as state PSUs.

In the private sector, the report recommended that all jobs be reserved for Kannadigas, except senior/skilled positions if necessary.

Besides, the committee suggested a minimum quota of 65 and 80 percent for Karnataka domiciles in Group-A and Group-B central government jobs respectively.

Emphasizing that the industries in Karnataka should apply local people on priority, the committee observed that all personnel officers across industrial units should invariably be a Kannadiga.

Demanding the implementation of these recommendations, a bandh has been called in Karnataka. The bandh is likely to affect cab and autorickshaw services as unions of drivers, including those in app-based aggregators, are supporting it.

Barring a stray incident of stone pelting at a bus in Dakshina Kannada district, the bandh has largely been peaceful.