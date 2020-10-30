172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|job-openings-at-niti-aayog-check-position-salary-eligibility-criteria-and-other-details-here-6042851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 10:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Job openings at NITI Aayog: Check position, salary, eligibility criteria and other details here

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

The National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog) is looking to hire a senior research officer and a research officer at its Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO).

There are 13 vacancies at NITI Aayog currently, for which job applications are invited. The recruitment drive has already started and the last date to apply is December 24. Eligible candidates can visit the official NITI Aayog website @niti.gov.in to download the job application forms, which must be duly filled and submitted to the Senior Research Officer (Admn), Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office, NITI Aayog, along with other relevant documents.

Selected candidates will initially be hired on a contractual basis for up to three years; this may get extended to five years if there is a requirement.

NITI Aayog will pay a salary in the range of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500 with consolidated pay of Rs 1,05,000 to the research officer, which will be at level 10 of the government’s pay grade. Those being hired for the post of senior research officer will be paid at level 11 of the pay grade, i.e., between Rs 67,700 and Rs 2,08,700 with a consolidated salary of Rs 1,25,000.

Eligibility criteria to apply for the positions that have opened up at NITI Aayog:

Applicants must hold a master’s degree or an MBBS degree or a degree in engineering or technology from a recognised university or passed in sections A and B of the institution exams of the Institute of Engineers (India) or have a two-year postgraduate diploma in management. Those who have a doctorate or a master’s degree in engineering will be preferred.

Candidates must be aged above 26 years and below 35 years if they are applying for the post of research officer, while those applying for the post of senior research officer must be aged between 35 and 40 years. Applicants must have at least three years of experience if they wish to be hired as a research officer, while the minimum work experience required to apply for the position of senior research officer is five years.

Notably, as per the vacancy circular, NITI Aayog is also looking to hire an economic officer, deputy director-general, and a director in the DMEO.
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 10:26 pm

tags #job opening #NITI Aayog

