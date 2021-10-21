India's vaccine century: India Inc says 100 crore doses is a big confidence builder

India's top business leaders and entrepreneurs have lauded the country's landmark feat in administering 100 crore vaccine doses, stating that the scale and the complexity of the feat are unparalleled. They have also said that the robust vaccination numbers are the biggest confidence builder in times of pandemic and that India needs to continue to double down on the pace as it presses ahead to fully vaccinate the entire adult population.

India hit a vaccine century on October 21st, 2021, becoming the second country in the world after China to administer 100 crore doses. It had to battle supply-side issues, vaccine hesitancy, logistical challenges, and a brutal second wave of Covid19 to finally touch the 1 Billion mark.

Here's a look at what India Inc had to say:

The 100 crore shots milestone in record time is a huge feat for India and something that should fill all Indians with optimism and pride. To have overcome supply bottlenecks, vaccine shortage, logistics issues related to distribution – the pick-up in pace is commendable. This will help build confidence as we open up the economy and borders for travel and will help turn a page for the travel industry which has been hit hard because of COVID-19. Robust vaccination numbers are the biggest confidence builder in times of pandemic and India needs to continue to double down on the pace as we press ahead to fully vaccinate the entire adult population.

Incredible. The scale and complexity of this achievement are unparalleled.

India's economic recovery has been swift and deep but there are too many service professions with high employment that can't be done with distancing. This vaccination milestone and further acceleration will expand the consumption-led job recovery for the bottom of pyramid jobs

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder and Executive vice-chairman, Info Edge This is a great achievement. The vaccination program is keeping tens of crores of people safe. Kudos to the medical fraternity, the vaccine manufacturers, the Central Govt and all the state governments for implementing this. Now the next tasks are to ensure that everyone takes a second jab and then the children are vaccinated and finally onto the booster shots. Carry on vaccinating folks

I would like to congratulate the Government of India, our healthcare providers, and front-line staff, stakeholders in the public and private sectors, and my fellow citizens who have enabled this phenomenal milestone in our fight against the pandemic. With the administration of 1 Billion vaccine doses, we have made a major stride towards a more normal future. It is essential that corporations and other organizations continue to enable equitable access to vaccines in whatever way they can. Swiggy prioritized extending the necessary support to get our delivery partners and employees vaccinated. Our fight against COVID-19 is not over and we can't slow down now. I urge everyone to get themselves vaccinated and collectively keep our community safe.

This is a tremendous achievement given all the challenges we faced and we all owe a debt of gratitude to all our frontline healthcare workers. I hope everybody is fully vaccinated soon and the economic activity gets back on track again.

I would like to express my gratitude to the PM and our government and applaud the entire medical fraternity and the Pharma companies for this monumental service to our people.