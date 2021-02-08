India's COVID-19 fight to Opposition's 'U-turn' on farm laws, the key takeaways from PM Modi's address in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: Twitter/BJP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 8 reached out to farmers urging them to end protest while renewing the government's offer to talks. He was replying to a debate on the President's speech at the start of the Budget session.

The PM also slammed Opposition parties for making a U-turn on farm laws as all the past governments had supported reforms in the agriculture sector

Here are the key highlight from PM’s address

On Opposition’s ‘U-turn’ on agri-reforms

PM said that the opposition to farm laws lacked in substance. “We need to decide if we want to be a part of the problem or the solution. Every government has stressed that there are reforms needed in the farming sector, but now politics seems to be taking over."

“Sharad Pawarji and those from Congress, everyone... all governments have stood for agricultural reforms. Whether they were able to do it or not, but everyone has advocated that it should be done.’

The PM also quoted former PM Manmohan Singh to highlight Congress’ U-turn on farm laws.

Follow LIVE UPDATES on Farmers' Protest Here

There are other rigidities because of the marketing regime set up in the 1930s which prevent our farmers from selling their produce where they get the highest rate of return. It is our intention to remove all those handicaps which come in the way of India realising its vast potential at one large common market,'” PM Modi quoted Manmohan Singh

“You should be proud that Modi is implementing Manmohan Singh’s dream,” he added.

On India’s COVID-19 fight

PM Modi said that India fought Coronavirus, an unknown enemy, bravely. Asserting that India’s crucial role in battling the pandemic has been acknowledged worldwide, the PM said the glory of winning that fight does not go to any government or individual, but to citizens of India. He criticised the Opposition for mocking the government’s ‘light a lamp’ initiative. He said such acts undermine the contribution of corona warriors and others

"You might've seen on the social media of an old woman sitting outside her hut on the footpath, with a lit earthen lamp, praying for the welfare of India. We're mocking her. If somebody who never went to school thinks they can serve India by lighting lamps, they can do it. It's being mocked," he said

PM Modi said India had emerged as a pharmacy of the world during the pandemic by delivering medicines to 150 countries. He also said that today, the world appreciates India's efforts in saving humanity and we should be proud of it

"India has seen days when there was a large threat of polio, smallpox. Nobody knew whether India will get a vaccine or how many people will get it. From those days, we're now here, when our nation is making vaccines for the world. This increases our self-confidence," he said.

On Democracy and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Quoting Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the PM said India was not just the largest democracy but the mother of democracies.

"We've forgotten the ideals of Netaji. We've started cursing ourselves. I sometimes get surprised, the world gives us a term and we start following it - 'Largest democracy of the world' - it feels good to hear this but we didn't teach our youth that India is the mother of democracy. India's nationalism is neither narrow nor selfish and not even aggressive. This is inspired by the values of 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram'. This quotation was given by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose," PM Modi said.

On Farmers' Protest, MSP and small farmers

The PM reiterated in his address that the new farm laws will not change the minimum support laws (MSP) regime. “MSP was there. MSP is there. MSP will remain in the future,” he said.

The PM said that the need was to improve the lives of small farmers. "When the road connectivity improves, it enables the produce of the farmers to reach distant places. There are efforts like Kisan Rail too. The need of the hour is to improve the lives of the small farmers," he said.

"Agriculture minister is talking to farmers. There are no tensions yet. Protesting is your right but want to request that old farmers are sitting, ask them to go home. I want to extend the invitation through this house.....," he said.

"We should not lose this time and do not take the country backward. We should give these reforms and opportunities and see if this benefits you," the PM said.

On Punjab and Sikhs

The PM said we mustn't forget what happened with Punjab. “It suffered the most during partition. It cried the most during the 1984 riots. They became victims of the most painful incidents. Innocents were killed in J&K. Business of weapons was carried out in the northeast. All this affected the nation,”

He also said that the country is proud of every Sikh. “What have they not done for this country? Whatever respect we give them will always be less. I've been fortunate to spend crucial years of my life in Punjab. The language used by some for them and attempt to mislead them will never benefit nation”

On 'Foreign Destructive Ideology’ and 'andolanjeevi'

The PM said how the nation needs to be protected from FDI, an acronym which he expanded to 'Foreign Destructive Ideology’ and 'andolanjeevis' used for people who strive on protests.

"The nation is making progress and we are talking about FDI but I see that a new FDI has come to the fore. We have to protect the nation from this new FDI. We need Foreign Direct Investment but the new FDI is 'Foreign Destructive Ideology', we have to protect ourselves from it," he said.

“There is a new crop of 'andolanjeevi'. They live andolan (protests). They look for ways to start a new andolan. The country needs to be aware of these 'andolanjeevis',” the PM said

On Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad and G-23

PM Modi's address also found a mention of G-23, a group of 23 Congress leaders who sought sweeping changes in Congress leadership.

"Ghulam Nabiji always speaks decently. Never uses foul language. I respect him for this. He praised elections held in J&K. I believe your party (Congress) will take it in the right spirit and not do the opposite considering it a suggestion from G-23 ," Modi said

READ:Congress looks for Leader of Opposition as Azad's Rajya Sabha term ends

On Emergency, Freedom of speech and TMC’s Derek O'Brien

PM Modi referred to words used by TMC MP Derek O' Brien in his speech

"I was listening to Derekji, he had chosen good words - Freedom of Speech, Intimidation. When I was listening to him, I was wondering if he is talking about Bengal or the country. He sees all this for 24 hours, so he might have said the same here too," he said in an indirect attack to Mamata Banerjee's government in poll-bound West Bengal.

The PM also hit out at Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa by invoking Emergency."Bajwa Sahab from Congress was also speaking. He was speaking in such detail that I thought he will reach Emergency (period) shortly and speak on it, he is just one step away from it. But he didn't go there. Congress disappoints this country a lot, you did that too," he said.