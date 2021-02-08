MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Congress looks for Leader of Opposition as Azad's Rajya Sabha term ends

Mallikarjun Kharge, Anand Sharma, P Chidhambaram and Digvijaya Singh are the names doing rounds to replace Azad

Moneycontrol News
February 08, 2021 / 10:02 AM IST

The Congress party is looking for a replacement of Ghulam Nabi Azad as Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha as the senior leader’s term in the upper house expires on February 15.

Azad will be unable to renew his Rajya Sabha term from Jammu and Kashmir as the legislative assembly in the union territory stands dissolved since the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two union territories in August 2019.

Former Congress floor leader in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge,  party’s deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma, former union minister P Chidambaram and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh are the names of leaders doing rounds to replace Azad, according to the sources.

There are also chances that Azad might return to Rajya Sabha from Kerala in two months. Congress holds one of the three seats falling vacant in Kerala in April. But the party has doubts over the Kerala unit as if they will allow an outsider to get elected from the state. The unit had earlier refused to accommodate Chidambaran for a Rajya Sabha seat too.

Party insiders said Kharge was the front runner for the post as he is considered very close to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Kharge was accommodated in Rajya Sabha, despite losing Lok Sabha elections in 2019 precisely for this reason, a leader familiar with the developments said.

Close

Related stories

Anand Sharma was in the race too but his prospects, sources said, diminished after he was part of the group of 23 leaders who wrote a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Seeking sweeping changes in party leadership. Azad was also part of the group.

If the party decides to get Azad back in the House from Kerala then it won’t need a replacement till April as the deputy leader Anand Sharma can step as acting leader of the opposition.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: ##Budgetsession #All India Congress Committee #Current Affairs #India #Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad
first published: Feb 8, 2021 10:02 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.