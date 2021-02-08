MARKET NEWS

February 08, 2021 / 10:23 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari should hold talks with farmer unions, says Sharad Pawar

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 75th day today. Farmer unions held a countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6 where they blocked national and state highways between 12 pm and 3 pm to protest the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities and o
ther issues. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for the 18 months. On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes.
  • February 08, 2021 / 11:13 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | PM Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha: Since 2014 we have initiated changes in the agriculture sector aimed at empowering the farmer. The crop insurance scheme was changed to make it more farmer-friendly. The PM-KISAN scheme was also brought in. We are working for the small farmers

  • February 08, 2021 / 11:12 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Centre directs Twitter to block 1,178 accounts in fresh notice

    The Indian government has sent a fresh notice to Twitter in less than 10 days, directing it to block 1,178 more accounts believed to be linked to the Khalistan sympathisers and those backed by Pakistan as well. According to sources, the new notice was sent to Twitter on Thursday last week and the company was yet to comply with the directions. Earlier this month, the IT ministry had asked the micro-blogging platform to block 257 accounts using the #ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide hashtag amid the farmers' protest, under the Section 69A of the IT Act.

    The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) warned the social media platform of penal action over non-compliance of its order to remove accounts and tweets which alleged "farmer genocide" in the country. Content with the hashtag "#ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide" were posted on Twitter, which, according to the government, was designed to "inflame passions" and "hatred". Citing that Twitter unilaterally unblocked accounts and tweets despite the government order, the notice said that Twitter is an intermediary and is obliged to obey the direction of the government and refusal to do so will invite penal action. (Ians)

  • February 08, 2021 / 10:52 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farm protests due to misunderstanding: Union minister Gehlot

    Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot on Sunday said the protests against the Centre's new farm laws were restricted to a "few places" and that too due to "misunderstanding". Several outfits have been protesting against the Centre's three agri marketing laws which they claim aims to give corporates a dominant position in the farm sector. "There are 36 states and Union territories in the country, but farmers are protesting in only a few places in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. These cultivators are protesting due to misunderstanding," the Union Social Justice and Empowerment minister told reporters here.

    Queried on former CM and senior party colleague Uma Bharti's decision to start an anti-liquor campaign on March 8, coinciding with International Women's Day, Gehlot said it was "praiseworthy" as the Centre and state government wanted people to shun alcohol.

  • February 08, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | PM, Rajnath, Gadkari should hold talks with farm unions: Sharad Pawar

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Union ministers like Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari should hold talks with farmers' unions to resolve the deadlock over ongoing protest against the three new agriculture laws. He said differences regarding the implementation of agriculture reforms can be resolved through deliberations. Pawar was speaking to reporters in Baramati, his hometown in Pune district.

    "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior ministers like Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari should hold talks with farmers' organisations," he said. "Piyush Goyal is from Mumbai and I don't know how much he knows about agriculture," he said.

  • February 08, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Government has asked Twitter to remove 1,178 Pakistani-Khalistani accounts spreading misinformation and provocative content around farmers' protests, ANI tweeted, citing sources. Twitter yet to completely comply with orders.

  • February 08, 2021 / 09:22 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Opposition misguiding farmers over agri laws: BJP leader

    BJP national vice-president Radha Mohan Singh on Sunday accused the Opposition of misguiding farmers over the farm laws to regain their lost ground. He alleged that the Opposition wants to destabilise the country though its politics of lies and deceit. In a statement issued here, Radha Mohan Singh said the conspiracy of the Opposition parties to regain their lost ground by misguiding farmers will be written in black letters. But, the country will continue to move forward to become a strategic and economic superpower as envisioned by the public and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said. 

  • February 08, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on February 10 address a farmers' rally in Rajasthan, a senior party leader said. It will be the Gandhi scion's first public meeting after Congress formed the government in the state and initiated steps to fulfil its promise of waiving off farmer loans. The Congress-led government in Rajasthan had on December 19, 2018 announced a waiver for short term farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh and constituted a committee to decide the eligibility criteria. The announcement was in line with the Congress chief's pre-poll announcement to waive farm loans.

    Read: Rahul Gandhi to address farmers rallies in Rajasthan

  • February 08, 2021 / 08:45 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Super Bowl: Advertisement drawing attention to farmers’ protest aired in California

    An advertisement drawing attention to the farmers’ protest in India against the three new contentious farm reform laws was aired in California, United States during the annual ‘Super Bowl’ event on February 9. The Super Bowl event is the championship game of the National Football League (NFL). It was not immediately clear as to who paid for the advertisement slot and if it was aired in states other than California. Super Bowl commercials are high-profile television advertisements.

    According to a report by Reuters, about 100 million viewers were expected to tune in to the CBS channel broadcast when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s game. Continue reading...

  • February 08, 2021 / 08:29 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Haryana farmer's body found hanging from tree near Tikri border protest site

    A farmer from Jind in Haryana who was supporting the agitation against the Centre's farm laws allegedly hanged himself from a tree merely two kilometres from the Tikri border protest site on Sunday, police said. The 52-year-old farmer left a suicide note, which is being verified, they said. "The farmer, Karamveer Singh, hailed from a village in Jind. He was found hanging from a tree in a park, which is around two kilometres away from the Tikri border," Bahadurgarh City police station SHO Vijay Kumar said.

    His body was found in the morning, he said. According to the police, the hand-written suicide note purportedly left behind by the deceased said, "Dear farmer brethren, Modi government is giving date after date... No one knows when these black farm laws will be rolled back." Over a fortnight ago, another farmer from Haryana had allegedly consumed a poisonous substance at the Tikri border. He died during treatment at a Delhi hospital later. (PTI)

  • February 08, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | What can be bigger offer than suspending farm laws for 18 months: Som Parkash

    Union minister Som Parkash on Sunday said the government is ready for talks with the agitating farmers and asked whether there can be an offer bigger than suspending the contentious agriculture laws for 18 months. He said the government was making sincere efforts to resolve the issue. The government is ready for talks, Parkash said addressing a press conference here. We offered to suspend the laws for one-and-half years and constitute a committee with farmers' representatives on these laws. What can be a bigger offer than this? he added.

    His statement comes a day after protesting farmer unions said they were ready to resume talks with the government, but asked it to come up with a fresh proposal as the existing offer to put the three farm laws on hold for 12-18 months is not acceptable to them. Parkash, the Union minister of state for Commerce, was part of the three-member ministerial team which held several rounds of negotiations with the farmers' leaders. Parkash, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Punjab's Hoshiarpur parliamentary constituency, said the farm legislations were passed by Parliament and a due process was followed. The law is not framed by raising hands. There is a system in the country, he added. The union minister said the government enacted the laws keeping in view the interest of the whole country.

  • February 08, 2021 / 08:01 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | One more held in connection with Red Fort violence on R-Day

    The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a 60-year-old man from Chandigarh in connection with the violence that took place at Red Fort during the farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day, officials said. With his arrest, the total number of people nabbed by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that took place across the national capital on January 26 has gone up to 127. Sukhdev Singh was arrested from Chandigarh by the Crime Branch team, which is probing 13 cases registered in connection with the Republic Day violence, they said.

    The police had earlier announced a cash reward for Singh and three others for allegedly instigating protesters. The police have also announced cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information that can lead to the arrest of actor Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh who hoisted flags at the Red Fort or were involved in the act. A senior police officer said Singh was allegedly leading the mob at the Red Fort on the day of incident and he was found to have an "active presence" at the spot. So far, a total of 127 people have been arrested in connection with the Republic Day violence across the national capital, police said. (PTI)

