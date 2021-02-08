We must give farm reforms a chance, says PM Modi in Rajya Sabha; blames ‘politics’ for Opposition’s U-turn

File image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 8 replied to the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's address in the Rajya Sabha amid the opposition's call to repeal the three farm laws, which led to the protest by farmers from various states on border points of Delhi.

PM Modi urged the Opposition to raise questions on the farmers' agitation but also asked them to speak to farmers on why reforms are necessary. He quoted former PM Charan Singh and Manmohan Singh saying farm reforms were necessary. Since the start of the Parliament Budget Session, the opposition has continuously attacked the BJP-led government over the three laws.

The Prime Minister was replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s address on January 29 in which the farmers’ protests and related issues found a mention.

Usually, Prime Minister speaks in both the Houses of the Parliament, but PM's speech, if delivered only in Rajya Sabha, could be a departure from the set norms.

Thousands of protesting farmers, primarily from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points for over two months, demanding the repeal of the laws, and a legal guarantee on minimum support prices (MSP) for their crops.

The Lok Sabha proceedings have been disrupted for many days owing to the ruckus by the Opposition parties over the farm laws. The Rajya Sabha, where protests were registered were witnessed in the beginning, has been able to conduct a 15-hour debate on the motion of thanks on the President's address.