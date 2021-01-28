Opposition to boycott President's addresses in Budget Session of Parliament over farm laws

The Opposition parties led by the Congress will boycott President Ram Nath Kovind’s addresses in Parliament on January 29 marking the beginning of the Budget session over farm laws.

As many as 16 Opposition parties issued a joint statement on January 28 announcing that they have decided to stay away from the President’s addresses in both the Houses of the Parliament reaffirming the collective demand for repeal of farm laws and in solidarity with agitating farmers.

The statement says that the farm laws were brought 'without any consultations with states and farmer unions and lacked national consensus'. The parliamentary scrutiny was bypassed and the laws were pushed through muzzling the Opposition," it said.

The budget session of Parliament is being conducted in two parts. The first phase of the session will begin on January 29 with President’s address and end on February 15. The second phase will be held between March 8 and April 8. The Union budget will be presented in parliament on February 1

" The farm laws are an assault on the rights of the states and violate the federal spirit of the constitution. If not repealed, these laws will dismantle the edifice of National Food Security that rests upon MSP, government procurement and PDS," the statement said accusing the Prime Minister and the BJP government remain arrogant, adamant and undemocratic in their response.

"Shocked by this insensitivity, we, the following Opposition parties, reaffirming the collective demand for the repeal of agri-laws and in solidarity with Indian farmers have decided to boycott the President's address in both houses of the Parliament on January 29," the statement reads.

Among the parties who are part of the statement are Congress, NCP, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena, SP, RJD, CPI, CPI (M), among others.

This will be second time in a row when the Opposition will stay away from the President’s Address – a constitutional requirement before any session to begin. Last year, the Opposition parties had staged a protest in front of Ambedkar statue in support of those opposing the citizenship amendment law.