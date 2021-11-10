India to host NSA-level meet on Afghanistan today: Key things to know

NSA Ajit Doval (File image: Reuters)

India is set to host a security dialogue on Afghanistan with security czars of Russia, Iran and five central Asian countries with an aim to build a consensus on practical cooperation in threats of terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul.

India also invited China for 'Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan' but the neighbour opted out citing "scheduling reasons".

"Due to scheduling reasons, it is inconvenient for China to attend the meeting," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

Pakistan has also decided to skip it.

China, in coordination with Pakistan and Russia, has been engaged with the Taliban though it is yet to recognise its administration in Afghanistan.

Here are key things to know about the security meeting on Afghanistan:

> The dialogue will be chaired by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and will be attended by top security officials of other countries.

> The Ministry of External Affairs said the dialogue will witness expanded participation of Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan and the countries will be represented by their respective NSAs or secretaries of the Security Councils.

> "The high-level dialogue will review the security situation in the region arising from recent developments in Afghanistan. It will deliberate upon measures to address the relevant security challenges and support the people of Afghanistan in promoting peace, security and stability," MEA said in a statement.

> The MEA said India has traditionally enjoyed close and friendly ties with the people of Afghanistan and has called for a unified international response to address the security and humanitarian challenges facing Afghanistan. "The forthcoming meeting is a step in that direction," it said.

> As per reports, Iran will be represented by Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Secretary, Supreme National Security Council, while Russia is sending Nikolai P Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council.

> Kazakhstan's Chairman of National Security Committee Karim Massimov will represent his country while Kyrgyzstan is sending Marat Mukanovich Imankulov, Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyz Republic.

> Nasrullo Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda, Secretary, Security Council of Tajikistan and Charymyrat Kakalyyevvich Amavov, Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan on Security and Secretary, State Security Council will represent their respective countries.

> The security officials are scheduled to jointly call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from PTI)