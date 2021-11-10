MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

India to host NSA-level meet on Afghanistan today: Key things to know

China has decided to skip 'Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan' citing "scheduling reasons"

Moneycontrol News
November 10, 2021 / 09:13 AM IST
NSA Ajit Doval (File image: Reuters)

NSA Ajit Doval (File image: Reuters)

India is set to host a security dialogue on Afghanistan with security czars of Russia, Iran and five central Asian countries with an aim to build a consensus on practical cooperation in threats of terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul.

India also invited China for 'Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan' but the neighbour opted out citing "scheduling reasons".

Read | China, Pakistan to skip India summit on Afghanistan

"Due to scheduling reasons, it is inconvenient for China to attend the meeting," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

Pakistan has also decided to skip it.

Close

Related stories

China, in coordination with Pakistan and Russia, has been engaged with the Taliban though it is yet to recognise its administration in Afghanistan.

Here are key things to know about the security meeting on Afghanistan:

> The dialogue will be chaired by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and will be attended by top security officials of other countries.

> The Ministry of External Affairs said the dialogue will witness expanded participation of Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan and the countries will be represented by their respective NSAs or secretaries of the Security Councils.

> "The high-level dialogue will review the security situation in the region arising from recent developments in Afghanistan. It will deliberate upon measures to address the relevant security challenges and support the people of Afghanistan in promoting peace, security and stability," MEA said in a statement.

> The MEA said India has traditionally enjoyed close and friendly ties with the people of Afghanistan and has called for a unified international response to address the security and humanitarian challenges facing Afghanistan. "The forthcoming meeting is a step in that direction," it said.

> As per reports, Iran will be represented by Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Secretary, Supreme National Security Council, while Russia is sending Nikolai P Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council.

> Kazakhstan's Chairman of National Security Committee Karim Massimov will represent his country while Kyrgyzstan is sending Marat Mukanovich Imankulov, Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyz Republic.

> Nasrullo Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda, Secretary, Security Council of Tajikistan and Charymyrat Kakalyyevvich Amavov, Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan on Security and Secretary, State Security Council will represent their respective countries.

> The security officials are scheduled to jointly call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Afghanistan #Ajit Doval #Current Affairs #India #Russia #world
first published: Nov 10, 2021 09:13 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.