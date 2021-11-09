MARKET NEWS

China, Pakistan to skip India summit on Afghanistan

India will host security tsars of Russia, Iran and five central Asian countries for a dialogue on Afghanistan tomorrow.

Moneycontrol News
November 09, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST
(Representative Image: Reuters)

'Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan', which will explore firming up a common approach for practical cooperation in confronting increasing threats of terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul. (Representative Image: Reuters)


China and Pakistan have refused to participate in the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan, which will explore framing up a common approach for practical cooperation in confronting the threats of terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking after the Taliban took control of Kabul.


India will host security tsars of Russia, Iran and five central Asian countries for a dialogue on Afghanistan on November 10.


China has communicated that it would be unable to attend the conclave because of scheduling issues, reported news agency PTI, citing sources. Pakistan, too, decided to skip the dialogue, the report said.


There was a credibility gap between Pakistan’s actions and intentions on Afghanistan, the sources said. On China skipping the dialogue, they said that though it is not attending the conclave because of the scheduling difficulties, it has conveyed its readiness to maintain contacts with India on Afghanistan through bilateral and multilateral channels.


The dialogue, to be chaired by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, will also be attended by top security officials of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Doval will also hold bilateral talks with his counterparts, including those from Russia and Iran.


Also read | India, France to expand defence, security partnership


According to the report, all the participating countries have a “very high degree of convergence” on the security implications of the Taliban seizing power in Afghanistan and the focus of the dialogue will be to have cooperation on practical terms to deal with the challenge. “All the participating countries want to be part of the solution to the problem. You cannot probably say this about Pakistan,” a source was quoted as saying.


The sources said that dealing with the challenges of terrorism, radicalisation, drug trafficking, cross-border movement of people and threats emanating from military weapons left behind by the US forces will be discussed at length at the dialogue. The central Asian countries are not ready for any “export of ideology” from Afghanistan into their societies, they said.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the dialogue will see expanded participation of Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan and the countries will be represented by their respective NSAs or secretaries of security councils.

#China #Current Affairs #India #New Delhi #Pakistan #world
first published: Nov 9, 2021 11:00 am

