India to host the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue, NSA level meeting on Afghanistan

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval will chair the meeting.

India on November 10 will be hosting the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan, which is a national security advisor (NSA) level regional conference. The meeting will be chaired by India's NSA Ajit Doval, according to news agency ANI.

This is the third meeting of its nature that will be held, the first two happened in Iran in September 2018 and December 2019. The third meeting which was supposed to take place in India got pushed due to the pandemic.

Sources to ANI have said there has been an overwhelming response to India’s invitation. Central Asian countries, as well as Russia & Iran, have confirmed participation. This happens to be the first time all Central Asian countries, not just Afghanistan’s immediate land neighbours will be participating.

"The high-level participation in next week’s meeting hosted by India reflects the widespread & growing concern of regional countries about situation in Afghanistan & their desire to consult & coordinate with each other. India has an important role to play in this process", sources said, as quoted by ANI.



Pakistan's media comments against India are an unsuccessful attempt to deflect attention from its pernicious role in Afghanistan: Sources

Invitation to the conference has also been extended to China and Pakistan, and while a formal response is still awaited, Pakistan has indicated through its media that it will not attend the conference. Previously as well, they have not attended meetings of this format.

"Pak’s decision is unfortunate, but not surprising. It reflects its mindset of viewing Afghanistan as its protectorate", said the source, as quoted by ANI.