India may invite Quad leaders for Republic Day celebrations

PM Modi in a blog post said India's G20 presidency has focused on a human-centric approach to ensure that the rewards of globalisation reach the last mile.

As India prepares to host world leaders for the G20 summit from September 8 to 10, the government may invite Quad leaders as guests for the Republic Day celebrations 2024. According to a report by The Indian Express, all three leaders of the Quad group - Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan, and President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. of the United States - will be invited.

As India’s G20 Presidency draws to a close and Brazil prepares to take the baton, PM Modi, in an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol, said that while the world is being rocked by geopolitical tensions, India has used the year to good effect to champion the causes of nations both within and without the intergovernmental forum.

“India has also been advancing the interests of the developing world, including the interests of nations not represented in the G20, such as the countries of the African Union,” he said.

As a result of India's advocacy, the developing world has voiced its concerns and put forward the opportunities the developing world has to offer in a forum dominated by developed nations, he said.