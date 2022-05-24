English
    India says Quad countries understand its position on Ukraine

    At the Quad 2022 Summit, India has claimed that the members of the Quad group of countries understood its position on Russia's conflict in Ukraine.

    Reuters
    May 24, 2022 / 08:16 PM IST
    Image: @narendramodi/Twitter

    India said on Tuesday that the leaders of the other members of the Quad group of countries understood its position on Russia's conflict in Ukraine when they met in Tokyo.

    "There was a general and good appreciation of the position that India has taken with regard to Ukraine," India's foreign secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, told reporters in the Japanese capital.

    He said India wants an immediate end to hostilities and diplomacy and dialogue to resolve the crisis. India is the only member of the Quad – which also includes the United States, Japan and Australia – to not have condemned the actions of Russia.

     



    Reuters
    Tags: #India #Quad #Quad Leaders Summit #Russia #Russia Ukraine crisis #Ukraine #World News
    first published: May 24, 2022 07:53 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.