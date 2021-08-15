MARKET NEWS

Independence Day 2021 | Prime Minister Narendra Modi's headgears over the years

August 15, 2021 / 03:53 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose a saffron headgear with red patterns and a long tail for the 75th Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort here Sunday.

Wearing a traditional kurta and a churidar complemented by a blue jacket and a stole, Modi continued his tradition of donning flamboyant and colourful turbans at Independence Day and Republic Day events.

At the 74th Independence Day celebrations last year, the prime minister sported a saffron and cream headgear with a long tail. He had paired the 'safa' with a half-sleeve kurta and a fitted churidar. He also wore a white scarf with a saffron border that he used to cover his mouth and nose in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Independence Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the national flat at Red Fort. (Image: Twitter/@mygovindia) Independence Day 2021 | Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the national flag at Red Fort. (Image: Twitter/@mygovindia)

In 2019, Modi sported a multi-coloured turban as he gave his sixth Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort after returning to power for a second term with a thumping majority.

PM Modi at 74th Independence Day celebrations PM Modi at Independence Day celebrations 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day 2019 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day in 2019 (Image-PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day in 2019 (Image-PTI)

For his maiden Independence Day in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves as he leaves after addressing the nation during Independence Day 2018 celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves as he leaves after addressing the nation during Independence Day 2018 celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi.

In 2015, he chose a yellow turban covered with multi-coloured criss-cross lines, and a tie and dye turban in hues of pink and yellow in 2016. The prime minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with criss-crossed golden lines all over. He donned a saffron turban for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2018.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi, India on the 71st Independence Day on August 15, 2017 (Image- Reuters) (2) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi, India on the 71st Independence Day on August 15, 2016 (Image- Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on the occasion of Independence Day in 2015. [Image: Wikimedia Commons] Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on the occasion of Independence Day in 2015. [Image: Wikimedia Commons]From a bright red bandhani turban from Kutch to a mustard Rajasthani 'safa', Modi's eye-catching turbans have been a highlight of his Republic Day appearances too.

[Inputs from PTI]
