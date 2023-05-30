Heading to Delhi airport? Here is traffic advisory for travellers

The advisory said DIAL and the Delhi Traffic Police have put in place the necessary signages and traffic management measures to ensure a smooth flow of traffic during these diversions.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a division of GMR Airport Infrastructure Limited, on May 30 issued a traffic advisory in coordination with the Delhi Traffic Police, informing travellers that there would be diversions at two locations close to Delhi Aerocity as a result of ongoing construction on the Aerocity Flyover and the widening of the stormwater drain.

According to the proposal, the first diversion is already in place and is at the Pullman Hotel/Andaz Hotel Turn on the Northern Access Road. The second diversion would be in place from June 1, immediately after the Aerocity Metro traffic light leading to Central Spine Road.

Northern Access Road near Pullman Hotel/Andaz Hotel Turn:





For traffic moving from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2/Terminal 3, the lanes of the Northern Access Road roadway at the turning of the Andaz Hotel will be shut down.



Traffic heading towards Terminal 2/Terminal 3 from Terminal 1 has been diverted to the newly constructed 3-lane corridor adjacent to the previous route.



Through entry gates 2 and 3, vehicles entering Aerocity and Delhi Metro buses will continue to be permitted to use a single lane on the previous route.





A single lane of 250 metres in length, running from the Aerocity signal to the new traffic light on Central Spine, will be open to allow for the construction of the Aerocity Flyover and the enlargement of the storm-water drain.



Only traffic from Mahipalpur and Aerocity travelling towards the Terminal 3/Terminal 2 region is allowed to use this lane.



Aerocity/Mahipalpur traffic aiming to reach Terminal 3/Terminal 2 must make a mandatory left turn at the next signal towards the south direction, then a right turn after 500 metres towards the west direction, merging with traffic aiming to reach Terminal 3/Terminal 2 from Radisson Circle.



The flow of traffic from Terminals 3, 2, and 1 towards Terminal 1, Gurgaon/Delhi hasn't been changed.

The advisory said DIAL and the Delhi Traffic Police have put in place the necessary signages and traffic management measures to ensure a smooth flow of traffic during these diversions.