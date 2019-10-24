Haryana Election Result: Babita Phogat, Randeep Singh Surjewala among other candidates in the lead

Haryana Assembly election result: Here’s a look at key leaders who are leading Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Haryana Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manohar Lal Khattar is leading in Karnal constituency, reportedly registering over 66 percent of the total votes polled. 2/9 Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress veteran leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda is leading in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency, garnering over 72 percent of the total votes polled. 3/9 Congress leader and national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala is leading in Kaithal constituency. He was trailing earlier. 4/9 Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala is leading in Uchana Kalan constituency, registering over 57 percent of the total votes polled. 5/9 Celebrated wrestler BJP candidate Babita Phogat is leading in Dadri constituency, registering over 26 percent of the total votes polled. 6/9 Haryana minister and BJP leader Anil Vij is leading in Ambala Cantonment seat, registering over 51 percent of the total votes polled. 7/9 Haryana Finance Minister and BJP candidate Captain Abhimanyu is trailing in Narnaund constituency garnering an estimated 37 percent votes. Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Ram Kumar Gautam is leading in the seat with over 48 percent of the total votes polled. 8/9 Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi is leading from his stronghold Adampur, against BJP candidate Sonali Phogat, who is a TikTok star. Bishnoi has registered over 54 percent of the total votes polled, while Phogat has secured around 26 percent votes so far. 9/9 Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala is leading in Ellanabad constituency, which happens to be the home turf of the Chautalas. First Published on Oct 24, 2019 12:53 pm