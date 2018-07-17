Government orders inspection in all Mother Teresa care homes

An official in the Women and Child Development Ministry said that registration of CCIs and their linking with the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) is mandatory as per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, but some orphanages have challenged the validity of the clause.
The child-care homes run by the Mother Teresa-founded Missionaries of Charity (MoC) have now come under the scrutiny of Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi, following a number of illegal adoption cases being lodged against the homes. The issue came into notice when a nun was recently arrested over an alleged adoption racket.
The minister directed all the child-care institutions (CCIs) to be registered and linked to the country's apex adoption body within a month. An official in the Women and Child Development Ministry said that registration of CCIs and their linking with the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) is mandatory as per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 but some orphanages have challenged the validity of the clause.
The ministry, in a statement, said that Gandhi has ordered all the states to get the child-care homes run by the religious order founded by Mother Teresa organisation inspected immediately following the controversy that was caused due to the illegal adoptions carried out by the MoC in Jharkhand.