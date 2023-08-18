General Elections 2024: Caste census may attract attention in poll fight

The exercise is likely to help those who have been historically disadvantaged at a socio-economic level

A longstanding demand for a census of castes is looming large over the politics of Bihar, Maharashtra and Odisha.

While Bihar is all set to hold a caste census, Maharashtra and Odisha have been demanding such a count ahead of the 2024 general elections.

According to television news channel NDTV, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had informed the Lok Sabha last year that in the census, castes and tribes specifically notified as Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) according to the Constitution, as amended from time to time, have been enumerated.

In 2011, the United Progressive Alliance government had conducted a socio-economic and caste census. However, the data was never released citing errors in enumeration.

Before the 2011 census, full caste data had officially been collated only in 1931.

Here we take a look at why Bihar, Maharashtra, and Odisha have been batting for a caste census.

Bihar

The move has been seen by many as the Nitish Kumar government’s bid to attract voters ahead of the 2024 polls. Petitioners have argued that the survey is against the constitutional mandate. However, according to PTI, the Chief Minister said the state is not conducting a caste census but collecting information on the economic status and caste of people for their upliftment. The exercise was held for a population of 12.7 crore across the 38 districts of Bihar. It was completed by May 2023.

According to an India Today report, Kumar believes a caste census would enable a detailed enumeration of OBCs and help identify sections that remain off the government’s social welfare radar or have benefited less. Those supporting the census have argued that this exercise will especially help those that have historically faced marginalisation and been disadvantaged socially and economically.

Maharashtra

The state government had filed a petition seeking information on the Backward Class of Citizens (BCC) in Census 2021. The demand has once again come to haunt the central government ahead of the upcoming general elections. The Hindustan Times reported that although Marathas dominate the state’s politics, OBCs are considered to be the largest social bloc. They are estimated to occupy 52% of the state’s population. However, this figure is based on the 1931 data and is nearly a century old. “The census will lead to a new wave of awareness and unification among the OBCs, who will demand their share of power and resources,” Shiv Sena leader Haribhau Rathod had stated in the report. The move may pit OBCs against dominant sections such as the Marathas.

Odisha

The survey, being conducted by the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes, concluded in May. According to Jagran English, the survey looked at various indicators of backwardness such as occupation and education. “It aims to find out the social and educational status of backward classes. It is crucial for focused planning for their socio-economic development. The survey data will help us plan for OBCs better,” state minister Jagannath Sarka was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

According to the New Indian Express, the ruling BJD has always supported a caste census. It felt a focused programme for the welfare of backward castes cannot be formulated in the absence of reliable data.

Centre against holding a caste census

The Centre had said conducting a caste survey during the national census is challenging due to various issues. "There are administrative, legal, and technical issues involved in conducting a caste census. There are several castes that are not in the central OBC list but under state OBC lists. Besides, there are several non-OBC castes that want to be included in the OBC category. All these make it difficult for the Centre to conduct a caste-based census," BJP OBC Morcha president K Laxman told the Economic Times.