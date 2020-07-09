Gangster Vikas Dubey arrested: What we know so far about Kanpur encounter case

Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush, was arrested at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on July 9. At least eight Uttar Pradesh police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were killed in an encounter in Kanpur on July 3. The police team had gone to Dikru village, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Chaubepur Police Station, to arrest the history-sheeter who reportedly has 60 criminal cases filed against him.

UP encounter: Who is Vikas Dubey, the history-sheeter who killed 8 policemen during Kanpur raid?

Here is a timeline of the events that unfolded since the Kanpur encounter:

July 3: Vikas Dube and his aides kill eight Uttar Pradesh police personnel

> As the police team was about to reach the hideout of the dreaded criminal, a hail of bullets was showered on them from a building rooftop, leaving Deputy SP Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables dead.

> The police recovered four pistols and 44 live cartridges from the trio.

July 6: Dubey's brother-in-law's son taken into custody

> The son of Vikas Dubey's brother-in-law, Adarsh Nigam, was into custody by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF).

July 7: 68 personnel of the Chaubepur police station transferred

> All 68 personnel of the Chaubepur police station were transferred to the district police lines late on July 7 amid doubts over their professional integrity. After suspicions were raised that the entire staff of Chaubepur police station was involved in saving gangster Vikas Dubey, an inquiry was ordered to probe their roles.

> The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday increased the reward for the arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

July 8: Vikas Dubey spotted, manages to flee; his aides arrested

> The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) detained gangster Vikas Dubey's brother-in-law from Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district. "Raju Nigam, who is Vikas Dubey's brother-in-law (brother of Dubey's wife), and his son Adarsh have been taken into custody by the UP STF," Shahdols Additional Superintendent of Police Pratima Mathew told PTI.

> The Haryana Police arrested three alleged accomplices of Vikas Dubey in a raid at a Faridabad house, which the gangster had left a few hours earlier, officials said on Wednesday. Later, Kartikey alias Prabhat, Shravan and his son Ankur who had given shelter to the gangster were nabbed.

> Another aide of Vikas Dubey, Amar Dubey, who carried a reward of Rs 25,000, was killed in an encounter in Maudaha village in Hamirpur district.

> Another associate of the gangster was arrested in an encounter in Chaubeypur area here. "Shyamu Bajpai was arrested after an encounter with police in Chaubeypur area. Bajpai, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 sustained bullet injury on his leg," SHO Chaubeypur KM Rai said.

> Security checks were intensified in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the border district in western Uttar Pradesh, over reports of Kanpur ambush mastermind Vikas Dubey hiding in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

> Two aides of gangster Vikas Dubey were gunned down in separate encounters in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. While Kartikeya alias Prabhat was killed in Kanpur when he tried to flee from police custody, another aide of Vikas Dubey, Praveen alias Bauwa Dubey, was shot dead in an encounter in Etawa.

> Gangster Vikas Dubey was spotted at a hotel in Haryana's Faridabad but gave police the slip. Dubey had tried to book a room at a hotel in Faridabad on Tuesday night, and the CCTV footage went viral. However, he managed to flee, officials said.

July 9: Vikas Dubey arrested after a week-long chase

> The Bahraich police launched a massive manhunt in Indo-Nepal border areas amid intelligence inputs that gangster Vikas Dubey may escape to the neighbouring country. Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said there are inputs that Vikas Dubey may flee to Nepal.