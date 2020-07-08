App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 10:14 AM IST | Source: PTI

Kanpur ambush: One more aide of gangster Vikas Dubey arrested

"Vikas Dubey's aide Shyamu Bajpai was arrested after an encounter with police in Chaubeypur area. Bajpai, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 sustained bullet injury on his leg," SHO Chaubeypur K M Rai told PTI.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Hours after killing Vikas Dubey's close aide in Hamirpur, another associate of the gangster was arrested on Wednesday in an encounter in Chaubeypur area here, police said.

"Vikas Dubey's aide Shyamu Bajpai was arrested after an encounter with police in Chaubeypur area. Bajpai, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 sustained bullet injury on his leg," SHO Chaubeypur K M Rai told PTI.

Bajpai was wanted in connection with the Bikru ambush wherein eight policemen were killed on July 3.

Close
Earlier in the morning, the state's Special Task Force gunned down Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey in Maudaha area of Hamirpur district.
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 09:55 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.