UP encounter: Who is Vikas Dubey, the history-sheeter who killed 8 policemen during Kanpur raid?

Eight police personnel of Uttar Pradesh Police were killed during a raid that was conducted around 1 am on July 3 in Kanpur’s Chaubepur area to nab dreaded criminal Vikas Dubey.



Kanpur: 8 Police personnel lost their lives after being fired upon by criminals when they had gone to raid Bikaru village in search of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey. SSP Kanpur says, "They'd gone to arrest him following complaint of attempt to murder against him.They were ambushed" pic.twitter.com/9Qc0T5cKPw

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 3, 2020

The police team had gone to Dikru village, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Chaubepur Police Station, to arrest the history-sheeter who reportedly has 60 criminal cases field against him, when the incident took place.

According to an India Today report, in 2001, Vikas Dubey had killed Bharatiya Janata Party’s Santosh Shukla inside Shivli Police Station. His family had accused the police of being mute spectators of the crime after his demise. Due to lack of evidence against the ganglord, he was acquitted by the court later. The criminal, who is now in his 50s, was arrested several times thereafter but could never be convicted.

Dubey is notorious for extorting industrialists, kidnapping as well as murder. An ABP report states that he also ran a hotel business spanning major cities such as Lucknow, Kanpur and Gorakhpur.

The dreaded gangster is also a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and was once a member of the zila panchayat.