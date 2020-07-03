App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UP encounter: Who is Vikas Dubey, the history-sheeter who killed 8 policemen during Kanpur raid?

Vikas Dubey is notorious for extorting industrialists, kidnapping, and also murder. He was accused of killing BJP leader Santosh Shukla inside Shivli Police Station in 2001, but was acquitted due to a lack of evidence.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Eight police personnel of Uttar Pradesh Police were killed during a raid that was conducted around 1 am on July 3 in Kanpur’s Chaubepur area to nab dreaded criminal Vikas Dubey.

The police team had gone to Dikru village, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Chaubepur Police Station, to arrest the history-sheeter who reportedly has 60 criminal cases field against him, when the incident took place.

According to an India Today report, in 2001, Vikas Dubey had killed Bharatiya Janata Party’s Santosh Shukla inside Shivli Police Station. His family had accused the police of being mute spectators of the crime after his demise. Due to lack of evidence against the ganglord, he was acquitted by the court later. The criminal, who is now in his 50s, was arrested several times thereafter but could never be convicted.

Dubey is notorious for extorting industrialists, kidnapping as well as murder. An ABP report states that he also ran a hotel business spanning major cities such as Lucknow, Kanpur and Gorakhpur.

The dreaded gangster is also a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and was once a member of the zila panchayat.
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 01:28 pm

tags ##arvind modi #Current Affairs #India #Uttar Pradesh Police

