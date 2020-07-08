App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 01:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kanpur attack: Reward on gangster Vikas Dubey increased to Rs 5 lakh

Dubey is the main accused in the ambush in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur in which eight policemen were killed on July 3.

PTI

The Uttar Pradesh government has increased the reward for the arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey, involved in gunning down eight police personnel, from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

"Cash reward for the arrest of Vikas Dubey has been increased to Rs 5 lakh. It would be given to those providing information about him," Additional Chief Secretary, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

