Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Public celebration banned in these states

Devotees prepare to cover an eco-friendly papier-mache idol of the Hindu god Ganesha placed on a giant mock vial of the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai. (Image: AFP)

Amid the fears of a possible COVID-19 third wave, some states have banned public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi to prevent large gatherings.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has now prohibited any physical 'darshan' of Ganesh idols or entry into Ganpati Mandals (associations) during the festival, which is usually celebrated on a large scale in the state.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said the third wave of COVID-19 is already here, and requested people to celebrate the festival at home.

Only "online" darshan will be allowed inMumbai.

On August 22, the state government had issued guidelines regarding the celebrations, saying that processions should not be taken out before installing and immersing Ganesh idols.

Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in an order said that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at public places will not be allowed in the national capital.

The DDMA said that district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police will ensure that Ganesha idols are not set up in a tent or pandal. Further, it should be ensured that crowds do not gather at any religious or social place.

The DDMA advised people to celebrate the festival at home.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government, too, has banned public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The state government has denied permission for installation of idols in public places, processions and mass immersion of the idols

Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government ordered that Ganesh idols should not be installed in public places and people should avoid going for idol immersions in processions.

The state government has also decided to extend the night curfew, to prevent crowding during the festive season.

