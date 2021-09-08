MARKET NEWS

English
No public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi in Delhi

In an order issued on Tuesday, the DDMA said that district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police will ensure that idols of Lord Ganesha are not set up in a tent or pandal. Further, it should be ensured that crowds do not gather at any religious or social place.

Moneycontrol News
September 08, 2021 / 12:03 PM IST
Representative image

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has said that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at public places will not be allowed in the national capital in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Permission will also not be granted for any procession, it said.

The DDMA advised people to celebrate the festival at home.

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated this month and considering the prevailing restrictions on gatherings and congregations and the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided that the celebrations of the festival may not be allowed in public places, the order stated.

Close
(With PTI inputs)
first published: Sep 8, 2021 12:03 pm

