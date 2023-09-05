G20 Summit: Traffic restrictions, diversions for those travelling from Gurugram to Delhi during G20 weekend

The traffic police has not put any restrictions on the Outer Ring Road, except for National Highway 48, which people use to come to Delhi from Gurugram

G20 Traffic Restrictions: While Delhi Police have put in curbs for the G20 weekend, Gurugram residents can also expect traffic diversions, delays during the Summit in the National Capital. Restrictions in the district are expected to be up by September 7.

While the Summit is scheduled on September 9 and 10, restrictions on movement are expected to be put in place a day before.

If you are planning travel from Gurugram to Delhi, keep these things in mind

--- Vehicular movement will be restricted on National Highway-48 from midnight on September 7 until midnight on September 10.

-- Commuters going to Delhi have been advised to avoid their private vehicles and make maximum use of the metro services.

-- Entry of heavy goods vehicles and medium goods vehicles in the national capital will be restricted during the event. Goods vehicles carrying essential commodities will be allowed.

-- Public bus services will have to use routes from Rajiv Chowk, MG Road, Sikanderpur Metro Station, and Nathupur Red Light for Delhi.

-- Expect traffic delays on NH-48 at regular intervals.

-- Heavy vehicles entering Delhi from Sohna Road, NH-48, Pataudi Road Gurugram, and Farukh Nagar Gurugram Road have been asked to use the Western Peripheral Expressway or Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway.

-- Heavy vehicles going towards Gurugram will only be allowed after the No Entry timings.

-- Multinational companies in the city have been asked to let their employees work remotely, particularly on September 8 when delegates will start arriving.

-- While there will be no restrictions on private vehicles travelling on the national highway towards Delhi, residents are encouraged to use metro service

-- Avoid routes leading to Shankar Chowk because of VIP movement

-- Long-distance buses have been diverted to Faridabad to reach Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan

-- Public transport buses will be allowed to travel up to Iffco Chowk from Rajeev Chowk via the highway and then diverted on MG Road to Aya Nagar via Sikanderpur for Delhi.

-- Those planning to take a flight from Gurugram have been asked to use the NH-48 Rao Gajraj Singh Marg, Old Delhi Gurugram Road and NH-48 service road for T3. For T1 apart from the routes mentioned, fliers can take the Ullan Batar Marg.