Fuel price today: Petrol touches Rs 80.21/ltr in Mumbai, diesel at Rs 70.76/ltr

Petrol and diesel prices increased again in Mumbai on October 1 by 13 paise and 12 paise, respectively.

In Mumbai, the revised prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 80.21 per litre and Rs 70.76, respectively, according to price information available from Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).

In Delhi, the petrol price was hiked to Rs 74.61 per litre -- an increase of 19 paise. Price of diesel reached Rs 67.49 per litre following a hike of 16 paise, as per pricing information from the state-owned oil firm.

The price of petrol touched Rs 80 per litre on September 27 and remained steady for two days.

On September 30, the price was hiked by eight paise and reached Rs 80.08 per litre. Diesel price increased from Rs 70.55 per litre on September 27 to Rs 70.64 per litre on September 30 in Mumbai.

The price of petrol has increased by Rs 2.36 per litre while that of diesel by Rs 1.98 per litre since September 17 in Maharashtra’s capital, after the drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities on September 13.

Petrol prices rose to Rs 77.23 a litre and diesel price to Rs 69.85 per litre in Kolkata. This was an increase of 13 paise and 10 paise, respectively.

In Chennai, the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel were 14 paise and 11 paise, respectively. This scaled the price of petrol to Rs 77.50 per litre and that of diesel to Rs 71.30 per litre.

Fuel prices are revised on a daily basis in India. When international crude oil prices rise, prices in India also go up.