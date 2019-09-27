Fuel price today: Petrol touches Rs 80/ltr, diesel Rs 70.55 in Mumbai

The price of petrol increased by 15 paise to reach Rs 80 per litre in Mumbai on September 27, according to price information available from Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).

The hike in diesel price was 11 paise, which revised the fuel price to Rs 70.55 per litre, in the financial capital.

The price of petrol was Rs 79.85 per litre and that of diesel was Rs 70.44 per litre in Mumbai on September 26.

In Delhi, the hike in petrol price was the same as Mumbai at 15 paise. This hike in price increased the rate of a litre of petrol to Rs 74.34 from Rs 74.19 on September 26. The increase in diesel price was 10 paise. This revised the price to Rs 67.24 per litre on September 27 from the rate of Rs 67.14 of the previous day, as per the state-owned oil firm.

The rise in fuel prices in Kolkata was the same as Delhi. The respective increase in petrol and diesel prices were by 15 and 10 paise respectively. The revised rates were Rs 77.03 per litre for petrol and Rs 69.66 per litre for diesel in the West Bengal’s capital.

In Chennai, the petrol price hiked by 16 paise and reached at Rs 77.28 per litre. The increase in diesel price was 11 paise, which revised the fuel price to 71.09 per litre.

