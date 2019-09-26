Fuel price today: Prices rise again; petrol at Rs 79.85/ltr, diesel at Rs 70.44/ltr in Mumbai

After a day of relief, petrol and diesel prices increased to scale fresh highs on September 26.

The revised price of petrol was recorded Rs 79.85 per litre and that of diesel at Rs 70.44 per litre in Mumbai, according to price information available from Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL). This was an increase of six and seven paise, respectively.

The price of petrol was Rs 79.79 per litre and that of diesel Rs 70.37 for two days from September 24, in the financial capital.

In Delhi, the hike in fuel prices was the same as Mumbai. The increase in petrol and diesel prices were by six and seven paise, respective. The revised rates are Rs 74.19 per litre for petrol and Rs 67.14 per litre for diesel in the national capital, as per the state-owned oil firm.

While the price of a litre of petrol in Kolkata was Rs 76.88, diesel was sold at Rs 69.56 per litre in West Bengal’s capital on September 26. This was a hike of six and seven paise, respectively.

In Chennai, the petrol price was recorded at Rs 77.12 per litre and the diesel price was Rs 70.98 per litre. This was an increase of six and seven paise, respective.

Global oil prices have shot up the most since the Gulf War, in the immediate aftermath of the unprecedented drone missile strikes on key oil facilities in Saudi Arabia that disabled 5 percent of the global supply.

Amid the increasing fuel prices, the motorists have received another setback as the discount that state-owned oil companies had introduced around two years back on credit card payments at petrol pumps will be discontinued starting October 1.