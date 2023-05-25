FSSAI to conduct nation-wide anti-adulteration drive for milk, dairy products

This anti-adulteration exercise will examine the samples for compliance with quality and safety parameters. It will also identify hotspots for adulterated milk and milk products, and devise corrective actions.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will conduct a nationwide check of milk and dairy products in its ongoing effort to curb adulteration, the regulator said on May 25.

India is the world's largest producer of milk but adulteration with chemicals and other substances remains a problem as growing income pushes up demand.

The food safety body will collect samples on a large scale from both organised and unorganised sectors in districts across the country. “The rationale behind choosing milk is due to its indispensable role in our food culture either as a fresh fluid or as processed dairy products," FSSAI said in a release.

Samples of products such as khoa, chenna, paneer, ghee, butter, curd, and ice cream will also be examined as part of the effort.

Milk or milk products were part of the daily diet of all age groups, FSSAI said, adding changing lifestyle patterns and increasing health consciousness were the key growth drivers of milk and high-value milk products.

This anti-adulteration exercise will examine the samples for compliance with quality and safety parameters. It will also identify adulteration hotspots and devise corrective actions. The food authority has conducted five such anti-adulteration drives since 2011.

Most recently in 2022, the FSSAI conducted a milk survey in 12 states, of which 10 had incidences of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) while the remaining two were in control.

“In order to ascertain the safety of milk, the presence of antibiotics, pesticide residues and heavy metals were assessed in the samples collected. The outcome of the survey revealed that the milk sold in the selected 12 states is largely safe for consumption,” it added.