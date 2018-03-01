App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Feb 25, 2018 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNB fraud case: Scam may cost banking sector much more than Rs 11,400 cr

The final bill of the PNB fraud to the Indian banking system could well be in the vicinity of Rs 21,000 crore,

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun
Beena Parmar @BeenaParmar
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The final bill of the fraud at Punjab National Bank to the Indian banking system could well be in the vicinity of Rs 21,000 crore, if one were to account for the secured loans to the Nirav Modi group and the Gitanjali group of companies. With investigative agencies cracking down on both groups and attaching their assets, many other banks, in addition to PNB, may struggle to recover the money loaned to these groups.

Last week, PNB informed stock exchanges about the Rs 11,400 crore worth of unauthorised transactions at its Brady House branch based on forged letters of undertaking (LoUs). The bank alleged that two of its officials had issued the forged LoUs, which allowed the Gitanjali group and Nirav Modi group of companies to borrow money from overseas banks, with PNB as the guarantor of the loans.

Besides this, a consortium of 31 banks led by ICICI Bank has loaned close to Rs 5,200 crore to Mehul Chokshi's Gitanjali Group. Nirav Modi firms Stellar Diamond and Solar Exports and Diamonds have together borrowed close to Rs 4,000 crore from banks.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is hoping to recover Rs 3,000-4,000 crore from the real estate assets seized from Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, sources told Moneycontrol. This is in addition to the diamonds and precious stones seized by ED from the two groups, which is valued at Rs 5,816 crore. The ED’s estimate of the value of precious stones seized from the two groups is based on the stock value, which is always higher than the market value of the stones.

related news

A source in the investigation agency told Moneycontrol: “In the past too, we have seen that the actual value of diamonds were much lesser than its stock value. We should at least discount fifty percent of the stock value. Also, the real estate properties of Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi are together not worth more than Rs 4,000 crore.”

Nirav Modi owns 25 real estate properties worth Rs 1,500 crore across Surat, Nasik, Mumbai and Pune including a solar plant in Nashik. Choksi owns four special economic zones and two malls in Kolkata and Hyderabad and six flats in Mumbai worth over Rs 2,500 crore.

tags #Business #India #Legal #PNB #Punjab National Bank

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC