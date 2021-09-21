MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Fire at building near IIM Bangalore, several feared trapped

The building where the blaze erupted was identified as Ashrith Aspire. Visuals shared on social media showed flames engulfing multiple stories of the residential apartment.

Moneycontrol News
September 21, 2021 / 05:47 PM IST
Representational image

Representational image


A fire broke out in Bengaluru on September 21 at a building located close to IIM Bangalore, reports said.

No casualties were recorded by the time preliminary reports emerged, but, as per a Times Now report, many were feared to be trapped. The firefighting and rescue operation was underway.

The building where the blaze erupted was identified as Ashrith Aspire apartment. Visuals shared on social media showed flames engulfing multiple stories of the building.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bengaluru #Fire #IIM Bangalore
first published: Sep 21, 2021 05:47 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.