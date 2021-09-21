Fire at building near IIM Bangalore, several feared trapped

Representational image

A fire broke out in Bengaluru on September 21 at a building located close to IIM Bangalore, reports said.

No casualties were recorded by the time preliminary reports emerged, but, as per a Times Now report, many were feared to be trapped. The firefighting and rescue operation was underway.



Fire at apartment called Ashrith Aspire near IIM #Bangalore #Karnataka. Fire engines rushed to spot. Locals says people are trapped. pic.twitter.com/O2PpnAEQzu

— Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) September 21, 2021

The building where the blaze erupted was identified as Ashrith Aspire apartment. Visuals shared on social media showed flames engulfing multiple stories of the building.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)