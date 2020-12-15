MARKET NEWS

Farmers harden stance, say will 'make' govt repeal agri laws; to block Chilla border on December 16

Addressing a press conference at Singhu Border, farmer leader Jagjeet Dallewal said, "The government is saying 'we won't repeal these laws', we are saying we will make you do it." "The fight has reached a stage where we are determined to win no matter what," he said.

PTI
December 15, 2020 / 08:20 PM IST
Farmers Protest News: Farmers' agitation against the Centre's new farm reform laws has entered 20th day today.

Hardening their stance on the three new agri laws, farmer leaders on Tuesday said they will "make" government repeal these legislations, and asserted their fight has reached a stage where they are "determined" to win it no matter what.

They said they will completely block the Chilla Border between Delhi and Noida on Wednesday to press for their demands.

Addressing a press conference at Singhu Border, farmer leader Jagjeet Dallewal said, "The government is saying 'we won't repeal these laws', we are saying we will make you do it."

"The fight has reached a stage where we are determined to win no matter what," he said.

He also said, "We are not running away from negotiation, but the government has to pay heed to our demands and come forward with concrete proposals."

Several other farmer leaders also addressed the press conference, and called upon people to pay tributes on December 20 to those farmers who have lost their lives during the ongoing protests.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on Farmers' Protest

Farmer leader Rishipal said that one farmer has died every day on an average since the protest started in the last week of November.

"A Homage Day (Shraddhanjali Diwas) for all the farmers who lost their lives and became martyrs in the ongoing protest will be organised across the country in villages and tehsil headquarters on 20th December from 11 am to 1pm," said another farmer leader.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that farmers gathered near Delhi are being misled as part of a conspiracy.

Speaking after laying foundation stones for some development projects in his home state Gujarat, Modi also said his government is addressing farmers' concerns over the new agri laws.
PTI
TAGS: #agriculture reform laws #Current Affairs #farm reform laws #Farmers protest #India
first published: Dec 15, 2020 08:06 pm

Coronavirus Essential | Serum Institute to submit final Covishield trial data in 10 days; a new COVID-19 variant found in England

