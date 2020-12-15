PlusFinancial Times
December 15, 2020 / 08:26 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Government will find a way to end deadlock through dialogue, says Nitin Gadkari

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers' agitation against the Centre's new farm reform laws has entered 20th day today. Farmers from different states have been camping at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points for over two weeks to demand repeal of the farm reform laws enacted in September.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The Delhi Chalo farmers' protest at border points in New Delhi has entered the 20th day today. Farmer leaders on December 14 went on a daylong hunger strike and their colleagues demonstrated in different parts of the country to push for a rollback of the new farm reform laws as Union minister Rajnath Singh said there is no question of the government
ever taking any "retrograde step against the agriculture sector". Farmers have so far rejected the government's offer of amendments in the new agriculture reform laws and a written assurance on continuing the MSP system. Union Minister Kailash Choudhary has said that the government will soon decide a date and call union leaders for the next round of talks. Previous five rounds of talks between the central government and representatives of 40 farmer unions remained inconclusive. Farmers have said that the protest will continue until their demands are met and the laws are scrapped. They fear that the new laws will dismantle the minimum support price (MSP) system and corporatise farming.
  • December 15, 2020 / 08:25 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Union Minister Nitin Gadkari: Our Government will convince the farmers, explain and find a way through dialogue. We have not done anything against the farmers. It is the right of farmers to sell their produce in mandi, to traders or anywhere else. (ANI)

  • December 15, 2020 / 08:24 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Union Minister Nitin Gadkari: There are some elements who are trying to misguide farmers by misusing this protest. This is wrong. Farmers should try to understand the three laws. If there is no dialogue, it can lead to miscommunication, to controversy and sparring. If there is a dialogue then issues will be resolved, the whole thing will end, farmers will get justice, they'll get relief. We're working in the interest of farmers. (ANI)

  • December 15, 2020 / 08:07 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers should understand these laws. Our government is dedicated to farmers and is ready to accept the suggestions given by them. There will not be any injustice with farmers: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tells ANI

  • December 15, 2020 / 08:00 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Crisis wouldn't have happened had Centre followed federal approach, SAD's Sukhbir Badal: The Akali Dal on Monday said the crisis over the new farm reform laws wouldn't have arisen had the BJP-led government followed a federal approach, claiming that the country has seen a dangerous slide into an increasingly autocratic system under it. "The alarming crisis following the passage of three anti-farmer Acts would not have arisen if the government had followed a federal approach through consultation, conciliation and consensus," Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said in a statement.
    "The farmers' crisis cannot be de-linked from the ill-advised unitary and dictatorial tendencies in the country. The problem could have been averted through an approach based on federal principles," said Badal after offering prayers at the Akal Takht Sahib complex.

  • December 15, 2020 / 07:45 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers 'apologise' to people for road blockade, inconvenience: With some key roads blocked for several days now due to their protest against the three new agri reform laws, an umbrella body of farmers Monday apologised with "folded hands" to people for the inconvenience caused to them, but said they were carrying out the demonstration "out of compulsion". Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the protests at Delhi border points, distributed handbills in Hindi to commuters on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway near Haryana-Rajasthan borders, where hundreds of farmers have been camping, to convey their apology, and also reiterate their demand for legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP). "Blocking roads, causing inconvenience to the public is not our aim," read their pamphlets. "We are sitting here under a compulsion. Yet we apologise with folded hands if our agitation has caused you any inconvenience." 

  • December 15, 2020 / 07:30 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Amid protests over agri reform laws, PM Narendra Modi to meet farmers in Kutch: Amid the ongoing protest by farmers on Delhi borders against the Centre's new agri reform laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet members of the farming community, including Sikh cultivators in Gujarat, during a visit to Kutch district on Tuesday. Modi will be at Dhordo in Kutch to lay the foundation stones for several projects coming up in different parts of the border district, an official statement said on Monday.

    Before the main event, the PM, who will be on a day-long visit to his home state, will hold discussions with farmers of Kutch district at the venue. A group of Sikh farmers, settled in areas near the Indo-Pak border, has been invited for an interaction with the PM, said a release by the state government's Information Department.

  • December 15, 2020 / 07:19 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Punjab BJP leaders meet Rajnath Singh: Amid an ongoing protest by Punjab farmers against three farm reform laws, a delegation of BJP leaders from the state on Monday called on senior party leader and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to deliberate upon the issue. The delegation comprised of Puniab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma and Union Minister Som Prakash along with state party leaders including Surjit Jyani and Harjeet Grewal. They met Singh at his residence here.

    The Punjab leaders are believed to have discussed the ongoing agitation of farmers, mostly from Punjab, against the farm laws and also apprised Singh about the ground situation in the state. Thousands of farmers, including from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting on various borders of the national capital for over two weeks against the three reform laws that they claim would leave them at the mercy of corporates by weakening the MSP and mandi systems.

  • December 15, 2020 / 07:17 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Haryana BJP MPs, MLAs meet Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar: A delegation of Hayana BJP MPs and MLAs met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday and supported the three new farm reform laws, against which thousands of farmers are protesting on various borders of the national capital for over two weeks. Union Minister of State for Water Resources Ratanlal Kataria, Lok Sabha MPs Dharamveer Singh and Nayab Singh Saini and Rajya Sabha MP DP Vats and some MLAs were present in the meeting. After the meeting, Rohtak BJP MP Arvind Sharma said the state MPs and MLAs came to thank the central government for agreeing to amend certain provisions of the farm reform laws.

    "Haryana farmers have very well understood new farm laws.  Our party colleagues and some NGOs have created awareness about the benefits of the laws in the state. Now many farmers have begun to understand. Many farmers' groups from the state are meeting Union Agriculture Minister and extending their support to the laws," Sharma claimed.

  • December 15, 2020 / 07:14 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Protest held for scrapping of agri reform laws in Nashik: A protest was held here in Maharashtra on Monday in support of farmers who have been agitating at the borders of Delhi for a repeal of three agri reform laws. The demonstration was held in front of the district collector's office under the aegis of the Kisan Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti (KSSS). Besides demanding scrapping of the laws, the protesters demanded that the government bring a new legislation guaranteeing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farm produce. Local leaders of the CPI (M), CPI and the Congress took part in the protest. 

  • December 15, 2020 / 07:11 AM IST

    Good morning! Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE blog on the farmer protests in Delhi.

    The Delhi Chalo farmers' protest at border points in New Delhi has entered the 20th day today. 
    Stay tuned for the latest news and developments on the same.

