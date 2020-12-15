Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Government will find a way to end deadlock through dialogue, says Nitin Gadkari

December 15, 2020 / 08:26 AM IST

ever taking any "retrograde step against the agriculture sector". Farmers have so far rejected the government's offer of amendments in the new agriculture reform laws and a written assurance on continuing the MSP system. Union Minister Kailash Choudhary has said that the government will soon decide a date and call union leaders for the next round of talks. Previous five rounds of talks between the central government and representatives of 40 farmer unions remained inconclusive. Farmers have said that the protest will continue until their demands are met and the laws are scrapped. They fear that the new laws will dismantle the minimum support price (MSP) system and corporatise farming.

The Delhi Chalo farmers' protest at border points in New Delhi has entered the 20th day today. Farmer leaders on December 14 went on a daylong hunger strike and their colleagues demonstrated in different parts of the country to push for a rollback of the new farm reform laws as Union minister Rajnath Singh said there is no question of the government