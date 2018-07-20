App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained: What is a no-confidence motion?

Only members of Lok Sabha have the parliamentary right to move a no-confidence motion.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A no-confidence motion is a Parliamentary floor test that demonstrates to the ruling government that the elected parliament no longer has confidence in them.

Every member of the Lok Sabha has the right to move a no-confidence motion if s/he feels that the elected government does not enjoy the majority of the House.

If accepted, the elected dispensation have to prove its majority in the Parliament. Members are not liable to furnish a reason for passing the no-confidence motion. Only members of Lok Sabha have the parliamentary right to move a no-confidence motion.

Catch all the updates from No-confidence Motion Live here

related news

Why does it matter?

It is has been 15 years since a BJP-led government has been forced to prove majority in the House.

The motion which was moved by Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), among others, was passed by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on July 18.

During the Zero Hour of the Monsoon Session on Wednesday, Mahajan stated that TDP's Kesineni Srinivas would begin the no-confidence motion as his party raised it first.

After MPs, Kirti Azad and Shatrughan Sinha expressed their displeasure over the functioning of the party, BJP issued a three-line whip and asked its allies to follow the suit. The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), which is supporting the no-confidence motion has also issued a whip to all its MPs.

How does it work?

The procedure for moving a no-confidence motion is specified in Rule 198 of the Rules of Procedure and conduct of Lok Sabha. A Member of the House who wishes to pass a no-confidence motion has to submit a written notice to the Speaker before 10 am.

If 50 or more members accept the motion, the Speaker will set a date on which the motion would be discussed. The date allocated by the Speaker has to be within 10 days from the passing of the motion.

If the Speaker is unable to set a date for the discussion, the motion will fail and the member who moved it will have to be informed.

If the government fails to prove its majority in the House, they will resign with immediate effect.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 10:43 am

tags #BJP #Congress #monsoon session #no-confidence motion #Parliament #Politics

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.