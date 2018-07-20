Explained: What is a no-confidence motion?

A no-confidence motion is a Parliamentary floor test that demonstrates to the ruling government that the elected parliament no longer has confidence in them.

Every member of the Lok Sabha has the right to move a no-confidence motion if s/he feels that the elected government does not enjoy the majority of the House.

If accepted, the elected dispensation have to prove its majority in the Parliament. Members are not liable to furnish a reason for passing the no-confidence motion. Only members of Lok Sabha have the parliamentary right to move a no-confidence motion.

Why does it matter?

It is has been 15 years since a BJP-led government has been forced to prove majority in the House.

The motion which was moved by Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), among others, was passed by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on July 18.

During the Zero Hour of the Monsoon Session on Wednesday, Mahajan stated that TDP's Kesineni Srinivas would begin the no-confidence motion as his party raised it first.

After MPs, Kirti Azad and Shatrughan Sinha expressed their displeasure over the functioning of the party, BJP issued a three-line whip and asked its allies to follow the suit. The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), which is supporting the no-confidence motion has also issued a whip to all its MPs.

How does it work?

The procedure for moving a no-confidence motion is specified in Rule 198 of the Rules of Procedure and conduct of Lok Sabha. A Member of the House who wishes to pass a no-confidence motion has to submit a written notice to the Speaker before 10 am.

If 50 or more members accept the motion, the Speaker will set a date on which the motion would be discussed. The date allocated by the Speaker has to be within 10 days from the passing of the motion.

If the Speaker is unable to set a date for the discussion, the motion will fail and the member who moved it will have to be informed.

If the government fails to prove its majority in the House, they will resign with immediate effect.