App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 19, 2020 08:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Eminent classical singer Sunanda Patnaik no more

Sunanda Patnaik was the daughter of legendary Odia poet Baikunthanath Patnaik and made her singing debut at the All India Radio, Cuttack in 1948, at the age of 14.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Eminent Indian classical singer Sunanda Patnaik, who had carved a special identity in Odia music world, passed away on Sunday following a prolonged illness, family sources said.

She was 85.

Popularly known as "Guguma", Patnaik was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata where she breathed her last on Sunday morning, the sources said.

Close

Daughter of legendary Odia poet Baikunthanath Patnaik, the veteran singer was born on November 7, 1934, and started her career in singing at the All India Radio, Cuttack in 1948 at the age of 14.

related news

A host of distinguished dignitaries including Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have condoled the demise of the renowned singer.

Hailing her as a tall figure in the world of Indian music, the chief minister said she dedicated herself to music all through her life and her contributions will keep her immortal.

"In the demise of this great artist, a bright light in the world of Indian culture has gone out," the CM said in a message.

Expressing profound grief over the passing away of Sunanda Patnaik, Pradhan said her contribution to the world of classical music will be remembered forever.

A singer of Gwalior gharana, Patnaik was honoured with Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi award in 1970 and 1971. She received Indian lifetime achievement award in 2009 and lifetime achievement award from The Orissa Society of the Americas (OSA) in 2012.

Recipient of sangeet natak academy award (Tagore Akademi Puraskar) for the year 2012, she was conferred degree of doctor of literature by the Utkal University in 1999 and degree of doctor of music by Akhil Bharatiya Gandharva Mahavidyalaya Mandal in 1975.

Known for singing at a high pitch and for her interpretation of Odissi music, Patnaik was known for singing Shri Jagannath Stotras in a melodious style.

Having been trained under Pandit Vinayak Rao Pattavardhan at Pune with a scholarship, she was awarded the degree of Masters in Music by Pune School in 1956. She had also performed at All India Sadrang Sangeet Sammelan in Calcutta in September 1957.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 19, 2020 07:27 pm

tags #Odia singer #Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik #Sunanda Patnaik

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.