Delhi Election Exit Poll Results 2020: Date, time, when and where to watch exit poll results

Delhi is heading for polling to elect a new Legislative Assembly, Voting for the 2020 Delhi Assembly election began at 8 am and will end in all 70 constituencies at 6 pm.

Voting will be followed by releasing of exit polls by multiple news organisations and survey agencies.

The Election Commission of India (EC) has banned any exit poll from being released at 6.30 pm on February 8.

With the counting of votes in the national capital scheduled to happen on February 11, exit polls are the only piece of information available to voters in Delhi and people across the country to know who is likely to win the election.

With a total of 70 Assembly seats in Delhi, the majority mark or the ‘magic number’ to form the government is 36.

It is to be noted that exit polls are based on on-ground surveys and their predictions have gone wrong on multiple occasions.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is hoping to retain power in the national capital amid a challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — which is in power at the Centre. The Indian National Congress which governed Delhi for three consecutive terms between 1998 and 2013 is hoping to make a mark after having failed to win a single seat in 2015.

Last time, AAP had won 67 out of the 70 seats. BJP had won the remaining three.