Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 09:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Airport begins use of fresh quarantine stamp ink after Congress leader's complaint

Madhu Goud Yaskhi, in a tweet to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, had mentioned "continuous pain and itchiness" due to the stamp put on his hand by airport officials. Delhi Airport authorities stated that the batch of ink is being kept aside for testing by the supplier and further desired action has been ordered.

Moneycontrol News

A day after Congress leader Madhu Goud Yaskhi posted photos complaining about the quality of the quarantine stamp ink, authorities at the Delhi International Airport changed the old lot with a fresh batch of ink.

The Congress party's national secretary and spokesperson had complained about skin irritation due to the chemical used in the ink to stamp passengers at the international airport on October 4.

Yaskhi, in a tweet to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, had mentioned "continuous pain and itchiness" due to the stamp put on his hand by airport officials.

Close

"Dear @HardeepSPuri Ji, can you please look into the chemical being used at Delhi airport for stamping on passengers coming from abroad? Yesterday I was stamped at @DelhiAirport and this is how my hands look now," wrote Goud on Twitter.

Replying to the tweet, Puri thanked Yaskhi for highlighting the issue. The Union Minister also assured the Congress leader that he had spoken to the managing director of the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Meanwhile, Delhi Airport authorities stated that the batch of ink is being kept aside for testing by the supplier and further desired action has been ordered.

Currently, only incoming international passengers are stamped at the airport. Domestic passengers do not have to go through the process.
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 09:12 pm

