you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 03:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi airport launches facility for passengers to enjoy virtual reality shows

The dome has been designed and conceptualised in a way that passengers of all ages can enjoy the virtual reality shows for a time period ranging from seven minutes to 15 minutes, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) added.

The Delhi airport has launched a facility for passengers to enjoy virtual reality shows in a semicircular structure or dome on topics such as urban landscape and ice age, its operator DIAL said on Monday.

"Located near boarding gate 41 (of Terminal 3), this mini planetarium, having a semicircular structure, boasts of a curved screen that gives a life-size cinematic platform to provide real, immersive, end-to-end travel experiences to the passengers,” the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a press release on Monday.

The dome has been designed and conceptualised in a way that passengers of all ages can enjoy the virtual reality shows for a time period ranging from seven minutes to 15 minutes, it added.

The "virtual reality dome" will be open 24×7 and only eight people are being allowed at a time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the GMR group-led DIAL informed.

"One can choose from a range of virtual reality content such as roller-coaster, urban landscape, ice age etc. that displays a scenic view in a curated form of storytelling," it said.

The digital platform has been developed by a Hyderabad-based concessionaire that integrates 360-degree virtual reality content for the global travel and tourism industry, the release said.

About 80 people on an average are witnessing the virtual travel experience every day, it added.
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 03:59 pm

tags #Business #Delhi #Delhi International Airport #DIAL

