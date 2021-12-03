Delhi air pollution: Centre files affidavit in SC, lists action points

FIle image

Following Supreme Court's 24 hour notice, the central government on 3 December filed an affidavit in the top court listing measures to contain rising pollution levels in the national capital.

As a part of the measures, all industrial units in the National Capital Region (NCR) which do not run on PNG or other clean fuels will only be allowed to run for eight hours daily on weekdays and will have to remain closed on weekends, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Further, all schools in NCR will remain closed and only conduct classes online till further orders.

The Union government has also imposed an interim ban on the entry of trucks into the region. Only CNG trucks, electric trucks and trucks carrying essential goods are exempt.

Reportedly, the Centre will also constitute an Enforcement Task Force to implement norms. This task force will have powers to “take punitive and preventive action against non-compliant entities” and as many as 40 flying squads will be deployed for this purpose, the report said.