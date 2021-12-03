MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Delhi air pollution: Centre files affidavit in SC, lists action points

Industrial units not running on PNG, clean fuels will be limited to 8 hours on workdays and shut on weekends

Moneycontrol News
December 03, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST
FIle image

FIle image

Following Supreme Court's 24 hour notice, the central government on 3 December filed an affidavit in the top court listing measures to contain rising pollution levels in the national capital.

As a part of the measures, all industrial units in the National Capital Region (NCR) which do not run on PNG or other clean fuels will only be allowed to run for eight hours daily on weekdays and will have to remain closed on weekends, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Further, all schools in NCR will remain closed and only conduct classes online till further orders.

The Union government has also imposed an interim ban on the entry of trucks into the region. Only CNG trucks, electric trucks and trucks carrying essential goods are exempt.

Reportedly, the Centre will also constitute an Enforcement Task Force to implement norms. This task force will have powers to “take punitive and preventive action against non-compliant entities” and as many as 40 flying squads will be deployed for this purpose, the report said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Air pollution #Delhi #India #Supreme Court
first published: Dec 3, 2021 09:26 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.