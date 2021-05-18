Cyclone Tauktae blacks out parts of coastal Maharashtra, many still without electricity

Tidal waves crash near Gateway of India in Mumbai, Maharashtra (Image: PTI)

Cyclone Tauktae, which moved along the Konkan coast before smashing Gujarat, has disrupted electricity supply in coastal areas of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and adjoining districts.

Some areas near Mumbai, including Vasai and parts of Thane have been blacked out since Monday afternoon, while supply is severely hit in many coastal areas such as Sindhudurg, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Palghar.

“Some part of state electricity distribution has impacted with this cyclone. However, our first focus to restore electricity in hospitals, oxygen plants, which we have resumed yesterday in two hours,” an official at the Maharashtra State Electricity and Distribution told Moneycontrol.

Track Cyclone Tauktae live updates

Hospitals had also prepared for possible disruption. Sameer Kondalkar, owner of Hopewell Speciality in Thane district said the hospital had stored diesel for use in generator, if needed, and had a mechanic available in case of a breakdown. “We have patients of COVID, and some of them are on ventilator and oxygen. So, we can’t take any risk at this point of time,” he told Moneycontrol.

He said electricity supply was also disrupted in parts of Pune, Satara and Baramati but it was restored soon as the impact was not as severe as in the coastal areas.

In Mumbai’s Kurla, Kalina, Sion and Bhayender areas, supply was restored on Monday itself.

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Transmission, said it quickly restored supply wherever there was a disruption.

“To ensure the continuity of power supply and mitigate any disruptions owing to the cyclone Tukate and heavy rain, team AEML took all necessary precautions. And our specialised Quick Response team were on stand by and ensured wherever there was power disruptions complaint, the supply was restored with the minimum interruption,” a company spokesperson said.

People in many coastal areas spent the night without electricity. With the work-from-home norm during the pandemic, people also were unable to do office work because of the supply disruption.

A resident of Thane told Moneycontrol “Thankfully, we have not heard any news of mishap in hospital due to this disruption in electricity”.