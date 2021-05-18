May 18, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST

Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | Two dead in Palghar, one in Thane due to severe cyclonic storm

Two people were killed in Palghar and one person died in Thane in separate incidents related to the severe cyclonic storm, according to officials. Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Monday, when the cyclone passed close from the Mumbai coast towards Gujarat,189 mm rain was recorded at Colaba in south Mumbai and 194 mm at Santacruz in the western suburbs, the BMC said. Gusty winds reaching the speed of 114 kmph and heavy Gusty winds reaching the speed of 114 kmph and heavy showers lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday, the civic body earlier said.

In neighbouring Palghar, a 51-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed after a tree fell on his vehicle in Valiv area of the district on Monday, police said. Besides, a 40-year-old man died after being crushed by cement blocks that fell from the roof of a house due to high winds in Valiv area, they said.

In Thane, a 75-year-old woman was killed after a tree collapsed on her house in Kashimira area due to heavy rains, police said.