May 18, 2021 / 11:03 AM IST

Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | Two dead in Palghar, one in Thane due to severe cyclonic storm

Tropical Cyclone Tauktae Live Updates| The IMD also announced that the cyclone has weakened into a ''very severe cyclonic storm'' from the ''extremely severe cyclonic storm'."

The landfall process of the eye of extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, which hit the Gujarat coast in Saurashtra region between Diu and Una, ended around midnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. State officials said there are no reports of any casualty due to the tropical storm ''Tauktae'' (pronounced as Tau''Te), adding it has weakened.

The IMD also announced
that the cyclone has weakened into a ''very severe cyclonic storm'' from the ''extremely severe cyclonic storm''."The entire eye of the cyclone has now crossed the coast and lies over land. The rear sector of the eye is now entering the land," the IMD said in a tweet after midnight. Landfall is the storm moving over the land after its intensification in the ocean (heat source). A cyclone is said to make landfall when the centre of the storm (eye) moves across the coast.
    Car drive through a waterlogged road amidst heavy rainfall from Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai. (Image: News18)
    Two people were killed in Palghar and one person died in Thane in separate incidents related to the severe cyclonic storm, according to officials. Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Monday, when the cyclone passed close from the Mumbai coast towards Gujarat,189 mm rain was recorded at Colaba in south Mumbai and 194 mm at Santacruz in the western suburbs, the BMC said. Gusty winds reaching the speed of 114 kmph and heavy Gusty winds reaching the speed of 114 kmph and heavy showers lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday, the civic body earlier said.

    In neighbouring Palghar, a 51-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed after a tree fell on his vehicle in Valiv area of the district on Monday, police said. Besides, a 40-year-old man died after being crushed by cement blocks that fell from the roof of a house due to high winds in Valiv area, they said.

    In Thane, a 75-year-old woman was killed after a tree collapsed on her house in Kashimira area due to heavy rains, police said.

  • May 18, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | Intense rain forecasted in Mumbai as aftermath of the cyclone.

    The IMD has forecast moderate to intense spells of rain in Mumbai city and suburbs over the next few hours on Tuesday in the aftermath of cyclone Tauktae, the city civic body said. Along with the rain, the city could witness gusty winds with speed reaching up to 80-90 kmph, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said quoting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast issued at 7 am.

  • May 18, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST
    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | Rain continues in Surat's Udhna area. Trees uprooted due to strong winds and heavy rains.
  • May 18, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | Severe cyclone leaves behind four people dead in Gujarat

    Four people were killed in Gujarat as cyclone Tauktae pounded parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the western coast, officials said on Tuesday. The landfall process of the eye of the extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, which hit the Gujarat coast in Saurashtra region between Diu and Una, ended around midnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It crossed the Gujarat coast as an "extremely severe cyclonic storm" and gradually weakened.

    On Tuesday morning, it lay over the Saurashtra region near Amreli as a "very severe cyclonic storm," the IMD said. Even as the cyclonic intensity weakened, it left behind a trail of destruction, with at least four people losing their lives- one each in Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Patan and Valsad, officials said. The wind intensity reduced to 115-125 kmph gusting to 135 kmph, as the cyclone lay 10 km south of Amreli and around95 km north-northeast of Diu, the IMD said in its morning bulletin.

  • May 18, 2021 / 08:38 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | Navy ships rescue 146 from barge; aerial search on.

    The Indian Navy has rescued 146 people on board a barge that went adrift in the Arabia Sea near Mumbai hours before Cyclone Tauktae made landfall on the Gujarat coast, an official said on Tuesday. The Navy on Tuesday morning deployed the P-8I long-range, multi mission maritime patrol aircraft to join the search and rescue operations, the official said. 

    Three frontline Navy warships were deployed on Monday after receiving messages to rescue 410 people on board two barges off the Mumbai coast. The ships deployed to extend assistance to the barges were INS Kolkata, INS Kochi and INS Talwar. "A total of 132 persons from Barge P305 have been rescued in extremely challenging sea conditions," a Navy spokesperson said on Tuesday morning.

    "The Search and Rescue (SAR) operations continued through the night for the remaining crew and a total of 146 persons from Barge P305 have been rescued till 6 am on Tuesday, 111 by INS Kochiand INS Kolkata, 17 by Offshore Support Vessel (OSV) Greatshipand INS Kolkata, 17 by Offshore Support Vessel (OSV) Greatship Ahilya and 18 by OSV Ocean Energy whilst operating inextremely challenging sea conditions," the official said.extremely challenging sea conditions," the official said.

