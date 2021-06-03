MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 22 lakh jabs given on June 2; total vaccination coverage crosses 22 crore

India has achieved a significant milestone as the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 22 crore mark, according to the 7 pm provisional report, the Union Health Ministry said.

Moneycontrol News
June 03, 2021 / 11:22 AM IST
Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years, the ministry said. | Representative image

More than 22 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on June 2, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report said. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 22 crore mark.

As on day 138 of the vaccination drive (June 2), a total of 22,45,112 vaccine doses were given. The ministry said 20,28,867 beneficiaries were given the first dose and 2,16,245 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine, according to the provisional report till 7 pm.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1. The central government has liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

The Indian envoy in the US is holding a meeting with the CEOs of top American companies, particularly from the pharma sector, to help India get the necessary medical equipment and drugs to successfully combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

The government said it has inked a deal with domestic vaccine maker Biological-E for 300 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for 15 billion rupees ($205.62 million), the first such order for unapproved shots. The vaccine, which is currently undergoing phase-3 clinical trials, is likely to be available in the next few months, the health ministry said in a statement.

Serum Institute of India (SII) has sought indemnity protection for its Covishield vaccine against liabilities, after reports that Pfizer and Moderna may get such legal protection. Media reports suggest that the Indian government may grant indemnity from liability to US pharma giants Pfizer and Moderna against legal proceedings linked to the use of their COVID-19 vaccines.

Due to the unavailability of enough vaccine doses, the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai will be suspended on June 3 at the centres run by the city civic body and the Maharashtra government, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to clarify how Rs 35,000 crores earmarked in Budget for 2021-22 for procuring COVID-19 vaccines have been spent so far in light of its current Liberalized Vaccination Policy and why the fund cannot be used for vaccinating persons between 18 to 44 years age group.

More than 1.64 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. The Centre has so far provided, both through the free of cost and through direct state procurement categories, more than 23 crore vaccine doses to states and UTs. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 21,71,44,022 doses, the ministry said.

Here's the vaccination count for states and UTs as on June 3, 7.00 am:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh1,02,25,904
Arunachal Pradesh3,43,230
Assam41,99,011
Bihar1,04,19,429
Chandigarh 3,60,600
Chhattisgarh 70,18,915
Delhi54,98,429
Goa 5,37,740
Gujarat 1,74,71,742
Haryana 60,26,239
Himachal Pradesh 24,82,605
Jharkhand42,63,838
Karnataka1,41,41,929
Kerala96,76,157
Madhya Pradesh1,14,76,780
Maharashtra2,30,52,074
Odisha80,32,250
Punjab 51,11,065
Rajasthan1,72,31,186
Tamil Nadu93,39,816
Telangana62,14,443
Uttar Pradesh1,90,34,656
Uttarakhand29,44,247
West Bengal 1,51,81,356

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
first published: Jun 3, 2021 11:22 am

