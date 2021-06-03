Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: West Bengal reports 8,923 new COVID-19 cases, tally mounts to 13,94,724

Coronavirus In Ladakh LIVE Updates | Ladakh reported 91 COVID cases, 140 discharges, and one death on June 3.
> Active cases: 1,531
> Total discharges: 17,119
> Death toll: 191
Foundation raised USD1.2 million for COVID efforts in India
Rajasthan to set up special clinics in each district to help recovered COVID patients
West Bengal reports 8,923 new COVID-19 cases, 135 more deaths
Cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 22 crore-mark: Govt
Global daily statistics
US-India Chambers of Commerce Foundation raised $1.2 million for COVID efforts in India
US-India Chambers of Commerce Foundation has raised more than USD1.2 million for coronavirus-related efforts in India.With a record-breaking fundraising, US-India Chambers of Commerce Foundation has shipped or en route nearly 120 ventilators and over 1,000 oxygen concentrators, a release said on Wednesday.
United Airlines is one of the logistics providers who has been partnering with the foundation to help get this needed medical equipment in country as quickly as possible. Some of the equipment has already reached hospitals in India and already being used, the release said.
Recipients have been Indian Red Cross, along with no-governmental and government hospitals in Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Tamil Nadu. (PTI)
Rajasthan to set up special clinics in each district to help recovered COVID patients
Special clinics and wards will be set up in each district of Rajasthan for the treatment of various other diseases faced by patients who have recovered from coronavirus infection, a government order issued on Wednesday said. Along with this, a pool of 10 counsellors will also be set up in each COVID designated hospital for psychological counselling of patients and their families recovering from the deadly infection, the order issued by Principal Secretary (Health) Akhil Arora stated.
According to the order, it has been seen during the second wave of the pandemic that in addition to black fungus, there are problems of fear, depression, anxiety, insomnia and stress, etc., among the recovered patients. Along with the patients, their families are also facing psychological issues.
West Bengal reports 8,923 new COVID-19 cases, 135 more deaths
West Bengal's COVID-19 cases continued to decline as the state reported 8,923 new infections on Wednesday, the Health Department said. In the last 24 hours, 135 people died of the disease in the state, it said. The state has so far reported 13,94,724 cases and 15,813 deaths.
In all, 17,386 people recovered during the day, improving the discharge rate to 93.85 per cent. So far, the state has witnessed 13,08,896 recoveries. There are 70,015 active cases in the state at present. The new cases were detected after testing 75,161 samples. Total 2,08,646 people were vaccinated in the state during the day, a health official said.
Cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 22 crore-mark: Govt
India has achieved a significant milestone as the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 22 crore-mark, according to the 7 pm provisional report, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. The ministry said 11,37,597 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose and 19,523 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of the Covid vaccine on Wednesday.
Cumulatively, 2,25,40,803 persons across 37 states and UTs have received their first dose and 59,052 have received their second dose since the start of phase three of the vaccination drive.
Global daily statistics
COVID-19 infections are still rising in 50 countries. There have been at least 171,380,000 reported infections and 3,713,000 reported deaths caused by the new coronavirus so far.
