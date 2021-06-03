Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: West Bengal reports 8,923 new COVID-19 cases, tally mounts to 13,94,724

June 03, 2021 / 07:53 AM IST

data stated. India's recovery rate now stands at 92.48 percent. Globally, more than 17.13 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 37.13 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's drug regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. The cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 22 crore mark, according to the Union Health Ministry. Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years, the ministry said.

India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the country has recorded over 2.83 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 3,35,102 deaths. A total of 2,61,79,085 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 17,93,645 active COVID-19 cases in the country as of date, which comprises 6.34 percent of the total caseload, the