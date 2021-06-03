MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 Vaccine: Adar Poonawalla seeks indemnity protection for Serum Institute after possible protection to Pfizer, Moderna: Report

SII Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla has advocated for indemnity protection for vaccine manufacturers which would protect them from any lawsuits especially during the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
June 03, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST
A vial of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which is produced in India and marketed as Covishield (Image: Reuters/Gleb Garanich)

Serum Institute of India (SII) has sought indemnity protection for its Covishield vaccine against liabilities, after reports that Pfizer and Moderna may get such legal protection, ANI said citing sources.

Media reports suggest that the Indian government may grant indemnity from liability to US pharma giants Pfizer and Moderna against legal proceedings linked to the use of their COVID-19 vaccines.

Cipla, which has collaborated with Moderna to bring a one-shot vaccine to India, has also sought indemnity in case of any adverse effects or complications caused by the Moderna vaccine and cited instances of the US Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) and similar programmes in the UK, Canada, EU, Singapore and even the WHO-led Covax, that protect vaccine manufacturers/distributors from claims and underwrite the compensation burden.

As the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic ravages the country leading to an acute shortage in the supply of vaccines, several states have been facing vaccine shortages due to which, vaccine drives were halted for a few days in cities including Mumbai and Delhi.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

The supply crunch situation and vaccine prices have come under the Supreme Court (SC) scanner.

An SC bench, comprising Justices DY Chandrachud, L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat, responding to a suo motu case, raised several questions on the Centre's vaccine policy. They sought details from the Centre on the supply-demand situation, and proposed steps to boost supply and distribution.

[With Inputs from PTI]
TAGS: #coronavirus #vaccine
first published: Jun 3, 2021 08:39 am

