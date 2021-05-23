MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 vaccine | Bharat Biotech to begin Covaxin trial for 2-18 age group on June 1

Bharat Biotech is also initiating the process to obtain an approval from the World Health Organisation for Covaxin.

Moneycontrol News
May 23, 2021 / 11:53 AM IST
Bharat Biotech, the Hyderabad-based COVID-19 vaccine maker, recently received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India to conduct clinical trials on children between the age of 2 and 18 (Representative image: PTI)

Bharat Biotech, the Hyderabad-based COVID-19 vaccine maker, recently received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India to conduct clinical trials on children between the age of 2 and 18 (Representative image: PTI)

Bharat Biotech plans to start the pediatric trial of its indigenously-made COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in June. The Hyderabad-based vaccine maker recently received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct clinical trials on children between the age of 2 and 18.

Speaking at a FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) meeting in Hyderabad on May 22, Bharat Biotech's head of business development and international advocacy, Raches Ella said the trial will commence on June 1, as per an Economic Times report.

Track this LIVE blog for latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

"Bharat Biotech may get the license in the third quarter of this year," Ella said.

Ella further said that Bharat Biotech has also initiated the process to obtain approval from the World Health Organisation (WHO) for Covaxin.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

"A few of our products in the past got their approval. We expect approval for Covaxin (from WHO) by the end of Q3 or Q4," Ella added.

Also read: Should India urgently vaccinate children before third wave? Here's what experts say

Earlier in May, an expert panel had recommended that phase 2/3 clinical trials of Covaxin on the 2-18 age group should be started.

Health experts have been seeking effective and safe doses for children before a possible third wave of infections arrives. India has so far approved Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V.

Covaxin is indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bharat Biotech #coronavirus #COVAXIN #Covid-19 #Health #India #vaccine
first published: May 23, 2021 11:53 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.