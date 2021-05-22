COVID-19 vaccination | Should India urgently vaccinate children before third wave? Here is what experts say

Vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (File image: AP Photo/Ted S Warren, File)

Medical experts have been urging the government to start preparing for a possible third wave of COVID-19 cases in India later this year. Some experts believe that the third wave of novel coronavirus infections could affect children more than the first two waves.

Rapid vaccination of the population is being seen as an effective way to curb further spread of COVID-19. However, India is currently not inoculating children or individuals below the age of 18.

The medical community has been calling for effective and safe doses for children before the third wave arrives. In the United States, Pfizer’s jab has already been approved for use for children between the age of 12 and 15.

Currently, Zydus' ZyCoV-D and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin (already being used for adults) are under trial for children above the age of 12 in India.

Read | COVID-19 vaccine for children: Is it safe for my child to take the jab?

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

“Vaccination will not only help boost their (children’s) immunity, but also make attending schools and outings stress-free. It will help them live their childhood, and not be confined within four walls,” Dr Mayuri Yeole, Associate Consultant, Paediatrics, Apollo Hospitals told The News Minute.

“Like the flu vaccine, it seems essential to have a COVID-19 vaccine for children too – while it may not prevent children from contracting the novel coronavirus, it will help reduce morbidity and mortality which we are anticipating with the third wave,” Dr Yeole added.

Virologist Dr V Ravi told the Hindustan Times that the virus attacks people who are not immune. “You can get immunity from this virus either through infection or through vaccination. If not, the virus will definitely catch you. Adults, more people are getting infected — most in the first wave and second wave. Adults have vaccine so they are getting vaccinated. Children in the first wave we had only 4 percent (infection) across the country, in the second wave 10-15 percent,” Dr Ravi added.

Yet, some other medical experts say that there is no evidence to suggest that the possible third wave will affect children more. The government must focus on inoculating people above 18 years of age at a time when doses are in short supply, they suggest.

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: All you need to know about manufacturing and pricing

States bracing for third wave

With vaccines yet to be approved for children, many states have already started preparing to protect them. The Delhi government is reportedly planning a special task force for children in the national capital. In Karnataka, paediatric COVID care centres will be established in all districts.

Maharashtra’s Osmanabad district has also reportedly formed a task force. Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also planned to set up a paediatric COVID care facility in the financial hub and a crèche network for children whose parents are in hospital for COVID-19 treatment.