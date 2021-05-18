COVID-19 | Covaxin trials to begin on children aged 2-18 years, says government
Currently, most children aged 2-18 years when infected by COVID-19 are usually asymptomatic and the disease is mild when it infects them.
May 18, 2021 / 05:54 PM IST
Dr VK Paul, Member (health), Niti Aayog (File image: ANI)
The Drugs Controller General of India has given Bharat Biotech permission to conduct clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, on children between the age of 2 and 18, NITI Aayog member (health), and COVID panel chair Dr V K Paul said on May 18.
Dr Paul while speaking at the health ministry's press briefing on the actions taken, preparedness, and updates on COVID-19 said the government has also approved clinical trials of other vaccines on children. However, he did not name the vaccines.
He added that currently most children aged 2-18 years when infected by COVID-19 are usually asymptomatic and the disease is usually mild when it infects them.
However, he added that kids should also be encouraged to follow social distancing norms and wear protective gear so as to minimise the spread of the disease.
Last week, an expert panel had recommended that phase 2/3 clinical trials of Covaxin on 2-18 age group should be started.
The trial will take place in 525 subjects at various sites, including AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Patna and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur, news reports had said.
The move comes as experts in India have underlined the need to vaccinate people below the age of 18 since there cannot be a proper opening up until the entire population is protected.